Woodmore hires new superintendent

Share

Tim Rettig, the new superintendent of the Woodmore School District, has 21 years of experience in education, including a stint as a teacher and coach at Bryan City Schools; technology director and assistant high school principal at North Central Schools and, for the past five years, principal at the junior high and high school at North Central.

The Woodmore school board on June 30 approved a three-year contract with Rettig with an annual starting salary of $110,000. The contract goes into effect Aug. 1.

Rettig is a graduate of Bellevue City Schools and holds a bachelor’s of science degree from Defiance College with a degree in computer science and education. He also has a master’s degree in educational administration at Bowling Green State University.

He and wife Tammie have two daughters.

Rettig was one of the two finalists when the board in May hired Robert Yenrick, who submitted his resignation before officially starting his duties.

“Everywhere I have been in Woodmore, there are great people working very hard for the education of our kids. I am humbled by the passion every one of these people have for Woodmore and honored for the opportunity to work with the people of Woodmore schools. I aspire for my leadership to match the passion that is evident with the people in this district. With great passionate people working hard toward,” Rettig said.

Kevin Ball, the middle school principal/ special education director, had been selected by the school board as interim superintendent during the search process. He will resume his prior responsibilities.