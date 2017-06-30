Genoa schools plan tech levy for Nov. ballot

Share

The Genoa school board intends to seek voter approval in November of a 0.5-mill levy to be used to fund computers and related technology.

However, due to a planned roll-back of existing millage that is financing bonds issued to construct two school buildings, property owners will not see an increase in their tax bills if the November levy passes, Bill Nye, district treasurer, said.

The board last week approved a resolution of necessity – the first step in placing a levy on the ballot – after hearing a presentation by Larry Hartlaub, Ottawa County auditor.

“Due to our recent successful refinancings of our middle school and the elementary school the county auditor believes he will be able to reduce the current bond levy millage by an equivalent level to the 0.5-mill for the proposed education technology levy that will be on the November ballot,” Nye said. “Basically what this will do is offset any tax increase to our community taxpayers. He was pretty definitive that the millage can be reduced by at least the amount for the proposed levy.”

The district would use the bulk of revenues from the levy to expand its plan to purchase Chromebooks for students. Students in grades 9-12 now have access to Chromebooks and the district is now trying to have them for sixth, seventh and eighth graders.

“We want to earmark the levy specifically for technology. We may be able to continue the Chromebook program in the short term. But in the long term it would require additional funding. We’re hoping at some point to have it one-on-one for K-12 so every student would have access to a Chromebook,” Nye said.

If passed, the levy would generate about $89,000 annually and be in effect for five years. Levy revenues could also be used to update software, network servers and WiFi systems, Nye said.

Refinancing a portion of its bond debt for constructing the John. C. Roberts Middle School building saved the district about $221,990. The new interest rate is 2.67 percent, compared to 4.13 percent the district had been paying on a balance of $2.45 million, according to Nye.

Refinancing the elementary school saved the district even more money – about $760,750.