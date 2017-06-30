Remembrance chairman seeks to upgrade memorial

Share

Nick Haupricht, chairman of Remembrance, Inc., is looking to take the next step at a military memorial honoring Lucas County Medal of Honor recipients on a pathway south of Cullen Park off North Summit Street.



There are at least seven stone memorials at the site, each bearing a plaque with Medal of Honor recipients’ names from a war in America’s history. Remembrance, Inc. had to raise nearly $100,000 for each stone to be erected.



Haupricht, a Vietnam veteran and chairman of Rememberance Inc., has been advocating for veteran’s rights for years, most recently pushing for changes in state law and hosting dinners for Medal of Honor recipients.



Included among the Medal of Honor recipients is Private Wilson Brown, who was with the 21st Ohio Infantry during the Civil War. He was one of the Andrews Raiders — 24 Union fighters who stole a Confederate train. Brown is interred at New Belleville Ridge Cemetery in Dowling, south of Perrysburg.



Also among the recipients are Private John S. Kountz and William Schmidt, both with the 37th Ohio Infantry during the Civil War.



“Kounts was 16-year-old drummer boy from Maumee. They were in a fierce battle at Missionary Ridge, he put down his drums and sticks and picked up his rifle, went up the hill and got the Medal of Honor,” Haupricht told The Press.



“Once he got to the other side of the hill, he got his leg blown off, then Schmidt came up and dragged him back under terrific fire, and he got the Medal of Honor. So, that was the first time one Medal of Honor recipient saved the life of another Medal of Honor recipient.”



Haupricht is seeking help to complete the memorial with additions of a flag pole, helicopter, lights, upgrading the county Medal of Honor plaque and a concrete pad to accommodate the entire military memorial pathway.



He is proposing a helicopter dedication on July 4, 2018, for the Independence Day celebration at the site.



The next projects for Remembrance, Inc. are The Blessing of the Military Memorial on July 4 at 6 p.m. and the Sixth Medal of Honor Dinner is Nov. 5 at The Radisson. For the dinner, the guest speaker is Medal of Honor recipient and Navy Seal Edward Byers. Dinner tickets are $50.



Haupricht says you can also contribute by buying a $5 remembrance pin or wooden icket, a $50 advertisement in the Sixth Medal of Honor program, or a $500 donation and your name will be put on the thank you plaque at The Military Memorial Pathway, which is located at Bay View Park in the 3900 block of North Summit, 200 yards south of the lighthouse in Point Place.



Haupricht stresses that Remembrance, Inc. is not a service organization, no one is on the payroll and all money stays in Lucas County.



For information, Haupricht can be reached at 419-270-2655, Hauprichtn@gmail.com, or mail to Nick Haupricht, Chairman, Remembrance, Inc., P.O. Box 12435, Toledo, OH 43606.