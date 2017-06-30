Wetland plant training new addition to skill-enhancing

Share

Job seekers, working professionals and hobbyists can gain valuable skills by enrolling in workshops at Stone Laboratory, The Ohio State University's island campus on Lake Erie.

New this year are three wetland plant workshops, held back-to-back August 15-17, which are ideal for those who work in or are seeking work in botanical or wetland fields, such as the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources or environmental consulting companies. Day one of the workshop focuses on submerged and floating plants, while day two discusses characteristics and differences of Lake Erie Island wetland plants. Day three introduces participants to the Vegetation Index of Biotic Integrity for wetlands in Ohio, a tool used by agency personnel to assess wetland quality.

All three days are field-based workshops; lectures and labs take place in classrooms at the Kelleys Island Field Station, while field trips are planned to various preserves on Kelleys Island. The workshops are being led by Dr. James Bissell, curator of botany and director of natural areas at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

"It's geared toward hands-on, in-the-field experience and it's a great chance to learn about wetland plants, submerged aquatics and field techniques from an expert," said Lisa Kutschbach-Brohl, chair of the Lake Erie Islands Conservancy, who is assisting Bissell.

The following 2017 Stone Lab workshops are open for enrollment:

Algae Identification, August 7-8 or August 9-10

 Dealing with Cyanobacteria, Algal Toxins and Taste & Odor Compounds, August 7-9 or August 9-10

 Lake Erie Island Wetland Plant Field Identification and VIBI workshops, August 15-17

 Aquatic Invasive Species - Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point, August 28-29

 Fish-Sampling Techniques, September 23-24

 Outdoor Photography, October 6-8

For more details, visit go.osu.edu/stonelabworkshops.

"These kinds of field experiences have proven to be a value add for students looking to build their resumes beyond college coursework and for individuals trying to advance their careers," said Ohio Sea Grant & Stone Lab Director Dr. Chris Winslow.

In the last five years, Ohio Sea Grant & Stone Laboratory has educated and trained 40,000 professionals to help them advance their careers or keep their jobs. Learn more about these education and training efforts by following #WhySeaGrant on Facebook and Twitter.

Located on the 6.5-acre Gibraltar Island in Put-in-Bay harbor, Stone Laboratory is The Ohio State University's Island Campus on Lake Erie and the research, education and outreach facility of the Ohio Sea Grant College Program. The Ohio State University's Ohio Sea Grant College Program is part of NOAA Sea Grant, a network of 33 Sea Grant programs dedicated to the protection and sustainable use of marine and Great Lakes resources. For information on Ohio Sea Grant and Stone Lab, visit ohioseagrant.osu.edu.