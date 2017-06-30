After tragic east side fire, residents take on cleanup

Share

Just over two years since a tragic fire took the life of their son, Joseph, the Rheinbolt family now has some closure.



Following a cleanup organized by One Voice for East Toledo, a program initiative of the East Toledo Family Center, the property at 253 Willard Street now has a house with a clean exterior and a yard that's in pristine condition.



The house sustained severe damage on May 2, 2015 when an arsonist set fire to the property, which resulted in the death of Joseph Fazenbaker, 14. His stepbrother, Michael Rheinbolt, who was 13 at the time, sustained burns to nearly 40 percent of his body, including his back, arms and legs, but is alive today, although he's had to deal with hardships like re-learning how to walk and returning to a sense of normalcy after such a horrifying experience.



As if that weren't enough for Gary Fazenbaker and Ruth Rheinbolt, the family has had to deal with the blight caused to the house by the fire and potential legal issues, including possible fines from the City of Toledo, resulting from that.



However, the worst of times have a way of bringing out the best in people. Recently, a family friend, Mike Cottle, put together a video detailing the damage to the house and posted it on Facebook, sparking interest from ETFC community builder Jodi Gross. Gross got in touch with Amy Tingley, the co-chair of One Voice's housing committee and Tingley was able to round up volunteers, who helped to clean up the property in just three hours, leaving it in considerably better shape than it was.



"I would say that it went very, very well. Comparing what the home looked like to when we were finished, there was a big difference. You can still see the remnants of the burnt out house. Everything is as clean as possible. We were surprised at how quickly we got done," said Tingley. "There were probably about half a dozen volunteers, including (Lucas County land bank director) Cindy Geronimo, who's been a great partner for One Voice. We were cleaning up, mowing and cutting down bushes."



Tingley credits the city for being accommodating on the matter. The Division of Code Enforcement provided the lawn mowers, weed eaters, hedgers and clippers necessary for yard work and also decided to waive the fines that were levied on the family.



"The city has equipment specifically for cleanup efforts. They dropped off the equipment at 8 a.m., and left anything you can think of that helps with landscaping and cleaning up the exterior of the home," said Tingley.



"The Division of Code Enforcement jumped right in and they said they'd take care of all the fines so the family doesn't have to worry about it anymore. That was wonderful. It helped us a great deal. Ruth was there, and so was her fiancé and their son, and they were very appreciative.



“One of the volunteers said that Ruth had made the comment that it will be nice for them not to have to come back. Constantly getting the complaints, dealing with housing court reopened the wounds of what they went through. This is great for them to get some closure.



"I know the city gets a bad rap, but when you start working with the departments, you build relationships. One Voice really partners well with the Division of Code Enforcement and we have a good relationship with the mayor and treasurer. When you build the partnerships, it makes such a difference. When everybody works together, it's a great thing."

Identifying issues

According to Tingley, the city will also take care of the property from this point forward. A land bank is in the process of acquiring the property and will then demolish the house.



Tingley has been working closely with Gross, the ETFC's community builder, as both attempt to identify problems in the community and create solutions for them. Each individual example is a small sign of progress that could be the precursor for a larger movement that drastically transforms the community.



"This is important because through our One Voice platform, we are engaging with people. Residents and community leaders are making that difference when the city can't do it, and we can help people because they are part of the East Toledo community. We even have people who don't live in East Toledo that help. One Voice is a platform for people to network and get things done in the community," said Gross.



"We know that there are issues, every neighborhood has issues. More people care than not, and when you get those like-minded people together, they can identify the issue and come up with a solution. They tackled this project and it went from being a garbage-filled yard to being cleaned up."



Another project that the organization is working on includes an effort to revitalize Kessler Park.



"We actually submitted a grant proposal to the Lucas County Sustainability Commission (which was awarded). They were looking for projects that would help sustain neighborhoods. They're trying to do some revitalization efforts on Main Street. Marty and Becky have adopted Kessler Park, they're wonderful people who have helped to maintain it for years," said Gross.



"We wanted to clean it up, redo the park and make it sustainable for years to come. We're trying to revitalize the business district. The volunteers are the key, they come out and they want to help. For a long time, people haven't been asked to help."



"We're changing how people get involved, so block by block, we're asking people to pick up trash, talk to neighbors and identify issues. I think the future is bright. We need help in getting some of these things done. East Toledo is one of those communities that are beautiful and people care. People are going to see a change in the coming years."