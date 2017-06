Share

The Woodmore school board is scheduled to hold a special meeting June 30 at 4 p.m. to discuss the hiring of a superintendent The board will meet in the PreK-8 building in Woodville.

The board had hired Robert Yenrick to succeed Jay LeFevre, who was hired last year as an interim superintendent and stepped down for personal reasons.

However, Yenrick resigned before he was to officially start his duties on July 1.