Oak Harbor lifts moratorium on medical marijuana

After plenty of debate and some contentious moments, Oak Harbor council, with the help of Mayor Joe Helle, has decided to lift its moratorium on medical marijuana. The 3-3 council vote was broken by Mayor Helle, who voted in favor of the ordinance lifting the moratorium.

Michelle Ish, Quinton Babcock and Jackie Macko voted in favor of the ordinance while Sue Rahm, Don Douglas and Donna Wendt-Elliott ruled against; before a packed room with 20 residents in attendance.

Will this mean that Trillium Holdings builds a $7 million medical marijuana facility in Oak Harbor? That question won't be answered for some time, but the possibility now exists.

Joseph Wright, a representative for the company, talked about the next course of action for the company.

"I'm certainly excited and enthused that it went well. There's a lot of work left to do, but we're hopeful that we can build something here in Oak Harbor and keep moving forward to provide medicine for people in Ohio," he said. "We must apply for one of the 24 licenses (by the June 30 deadline). We've got to submit our application right, there's a lot of work to do to get that together. I think we've got something that's really good - we have great team together, and after it's submitted, wait and see."

Rick Bickelhaupt spoke in favor of the moratorium staying in place, calling it a moral issue and Jim Witt and his daughter, Jackie, talked about the benefits of passing the ordinance.

The testimony given by John Shaw, however, appeared to have a big impact on those in attendance. He talked about undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatment for lung cancer, even though he isn't a smoker, and how marijuana helped him to deal with the pain and agony he endured as a result of the treatment.

"I'm a Stage 4 cancer survivor. I'm sure everyone knows cancer survivors, and they will tell you the taste of food is metallic. The surgery burned my throat, (and) I was in severe pain. It was like pouring gas on my throat. Because I couldn't eat, I was in the hospital. I had no (other) options -- I couldn't take Oxycontin because it didn't work; the Percocet would make me vomit. The medical community still hasn't figured out how to mitigate the pain. The only alternative was pot," Shaw said. "I smoked pot vapor, it calmed my stomach down, and I could eat. It helps you sleep. "I agree that it is a moral issue, it is an economic issue. It is a gateway drug, one of my best friends overdosed (on drugs). (But) you need to see what I saw, you need to see the people who didn't make it. I'm a lucky one. Until you see, you can't (truly appreciate the struggles).

"What you do need to think about are the people who aren't as lucky as I am. I am more than fortunate. I'm speaking for the people who didn't make it, they're your neighbors, family, friends, all they want is one more day to eat. They want to be alive. There are so many people who are not in my shape, I have the money for pot, a lot of people don't, and I'm speaking for those people today. I think a lot of times, (government officials) make the decisions, and they need to see the most vulnerable. It's a moral issue to help those who can't help themselves. I hope none of you experience what I did. The pot, it is the most amazing thing. There are a lot of John Shaws out there, they'll break your heart. I'm here to speak for them."