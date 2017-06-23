Lake Twp. EMS levy likely to be on Nov. ballot

Share

A resolution to begin the process of placing a millage request on the November ballot to fund emergency medical service in Lake Township will be on the agenda of the township trustees’ July 5 meeting, Mark Hummer, township administrator, said last week.

The township contracts with LifeStar for 24-hour service. The current contract will expire in April 2018.

“We’re starting the conversation early,” Hummer said, adding he and fire chief Bruce Moritz have held discussions with the company about the current financial arrangement between LifeStar and the township.

Under the agreement, LifeStar provides an emergency vehicle and personnel who are housed at the township’s administration building. The township pays a subsidy of $70,000 annually to the company, which also receives revenues from fees for transport services.

Hummer estimated the company conducts about 70 percent of the transport volume and township EMS crews handle the rest.

An 0.8-mill levy to fund EMS operations has been in effect since 1990 and generates about $120,000 annually, he said. Township officials have discussed placing a 1-mill levy on the ballot. If passed, it would generate about $230,000 a year.

Hummer said the township has a few options to consider, such as increasing payments to the company or having township EMS personnel assume more responsibilities or a combination of the two.

The deadline for placing a levy on the November ballot is Aug. 9.

Last August, the trustees decided to contract with a California firm to take over billing for ambulance service in the township, approving a resolution to contract with Health Services Integration, Inc., Santa Rosa, for collecting fees from ambulance runs.

Chief Moritz said at the time the change was needed after LifeStar decided to end its billing service. Under the five-year agreement with the township, Health Services Integration receives 3.25 percent of all payments collected for the LifeStar Medic 50 vehicle services and ambulance runs by township personnel.