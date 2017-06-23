Woodmore board contacts superintendent candidate

Share

Members of the Woodmore school board intend to fill the position of superintendent before the start of the coming school year, Corinna Bench, board president, said last week.

After a brief executive session, the school board Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution to accept the resignation of Robert Yenrick as superintendent. He was scheduled to officially assume his duties on July 1.

Bench read the resolution and said Yenrick was resigning “to pursue other opportunities.”

On Wednesday, Bench said the board has contacted a candidate who applied when the position last became vacant and the board hired Yenrick.

“The board had a strong pool of applicants in our original search process. We have reached out to one of those applicants to see if he would be interested in the position, and we are awaiting his response,” she said.

The board last month approved a three-year contract with Yenrick that included a starting annual salary of $105,000. Yenrick was one of several candidates the board interviewed for the superintendent’s position and one of two interviewed a second time. Tim Rettig, a junior high and high school principal at North Central Local Schools, was also interviewed twice.

Last week, board members didn’t comment on the resignation other than to wish Yenrick well, but the decision to hire him drew questions after it came to light his superintendent’s license had expired and the Ohio Department of Education hadn’t yet approved his renewal application. Board members convened in a second executive session near the conclusion of Tuesday’s regular meeting to discuss a process for replacing Yenrick.

Kevin Ball, Woodmore middle school principal and special education director, was appointed interim superintendent earlier this year, and will continue in that role.

The last three years, Yenrick has served as executive director of pupil services in the Bowling Green City School District. Prior to that, he was the assistant principal of the high school, varsity baseball coach, and liaison to various community committees. Yenrick has held other positions in education, including principal and special education teacher.

He’s also worked for Toledo Public Schools, Phoenix and Polly Fox Academies, Americorps, the East Toledo Family Center, the Aurora Gonzalez Community Center, and the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Jay LeFevre, who was hired last August as an interim superintendent, resigned earlier this year. LeFevre was hired after the former superintendent, Linda Bringman, announced her retirement and board members decided to find a replacement for the 2016-17 school year.