Marina District — Metroparks’ next waterfront park

The Toledo-Lucas County Metroparks’ first park with access to Lake Erie — Howard Farms in Jerusalem Township, is currently under construction.



Metroparks public relations director Scott Carpenter says Howard Farms is starting to look more like a park every day. He adds that it won’t be long and engineers will be allowing Lake Erie water to find its way into the newly constructed canals and waterways at Howard Farms.



Already, a second Metropark with waterfront access is in the planning stages, and like Howard Farms, it is on the east side of the Maumee River. The unnamed Metropark will occupy most of the 127-acre Marina District property — a former industrial site long overdue for development.



The Marina District has a history dating back to 1890, when old sketches show the land wasn’t even there — it was part of the Maumee River. Soon after, it was filled for industrial use, but in 1993, the property saw its’ last usage when a power generating plant closed.



The National Museum of the Great Lakes and Schoonmaker Museum Ship have already made the Marina District its home, and the property is adjacent to two City of Toledo parks — Tribute Park and Ravine Park.



In April, Metroparks announced its plans to purchase 70 acres of the property known as the Marina District from ProMedica, and has hired SmithGroupJJR to develop a master plan. The company created the master plan for Middlegrounds Metropark, now open downtown between Ottawa Street and the river.



Cheryl F. Zuellig, vice president and corporate director of sites for SmithGroupJJR, said ideally any metro area should include about 20 percent parkland, which would be 320 acres in Toledo’s case. In Toledo, she said there is just 32 acres of parkland, or two percent.



At the same time, ProMedica announced plans to sell a portion of the Marina District land it owns to Columbus-based Continental Real Estate Companies to develop housing and retail that will complement the park. ProMedica purchased the property last year, and held its own public meetings to obtain community input.

3-phase park development

Metroparks will purchase from ProMedica a total of approximately 53.75 acres of land in three phases:



• Phase 1 (2017): 21 acres; $1.2 million purchase price. A $1.9 million Clean Ohio Fund grant has been secured for acquisition and development. A $1.3 million Sustain Our Great Lakes grant has been requested for shoreline and habitat restoration. And, a $950,962 Congestion Mitigation/Air Quality grant has been requested to close a gap in the regional trail network through the property.



• Phase 2 (2018): 15 acres, $880,500 purchase price; grant funding to be requested.

• Phase 3 (2019): 17.75 acres, $1 million purchase price; grant funding to be requested.



• Metroparks will also assume an option to purchase an additional 17.8 acres of land owned by the City of Toledo.

On Wednesday, Metroparks held a public meeting in the cafeteria at Waite High School as part of the process of developing a master plan for its new waterfront park on the east bank of the Maumee River, opposite downtown Toledo.

At the public meeting, representatives of Metroparks and SmithGroupJJR heard suggestions from the public, answered questions and shared what they have learned from discussions with user groups, business leaders, local government officials and others.

The open house style meeting began with a brief presentation followed by smaller discussions at tables set up around the room, and drew well over 100 people. Five stations were set up to discus different elements of the park.

Representatives from the Metroparks and SmithGroupJJR said most of the residents who stopped at their stations had plenty of their own ideas on how to develop the parkland.

“I’ve heard a lot of people talk about water recreation, canoeing, kayaking and ways to actively engage in the water. I’ve heard a lot about connectivity and walk-ability and hiking trails,” said Emily McKinnon, a civil engineer with SmithGroupJJR.



At one station there was benchmarking information about similar park developments in Boise, Idaho; Omaha, Nebraska; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Des Moines, Iowa; and Grand Rapids, Michigan.



Boise developed 40-acre Kathryn Albertson Park, Omaha’s Lewis & Clark Landing has brought in an additional $2.8 billion investment in downtown development over the last two years, Tulsa’s 66-acre “A Gathering Place” currently under constructions connects parks from across the region, Des Moines’ “Principal Riverwalk” includes a pedestrian bridge, and Grand Rapids “Riverside Park” includes ball fields, trails, a new whitewater project, and is expected to draw 250,000 to 555,000 people annually and drive $16 to $20 million in economic input.

“Most people are engaging with what Grand Rapids is doing with its whitewater rapids, and people are really interested in what they are seeing at the Boise, Idaho one, too,” McKinnon said.

At another station, Metroparks deputy director and treasurer Matt Cleland was getting input about connectivity to the local community. Among the naming ideas posted on his board was Skyline Metropark, and themes includes the underground railroad, ethnic neighborhoods, steel workers, the Great Black Swamp and shipbuilding.

“There is definitely a theme with the naming to include the east side, or the name ‘east’ in the name of the park, so that has been very common and a popular theme. In regards to what should be celebrated, also some east side history and we also had people talk about the Black Swamp and some natural history,” Cleland said.

Too much parkland

Not everyone believes that the majority of the Marina District property should be parkland. Don Monroe, the former executive director of the now-closed River East Economic Revitalization Corporation, likes the park idea, but he would like to see less usage as parkland and more commercial and residential options available as the piece develops.



“I’m glad to see ProMedica take initiative to acquire the land,” Monroe said. “If I was in charge, I’d reverse the usage — in other words, I’d have the majority of this space set aside for long term, for-profit development, and the smaller piece as private-public parkland.



“Why is that? Well, parkland, in my opinion, is what I call ‘paycheck-spend them places.’ Developments opposite that are ‘paycheck-make them places,’ and we seem to have more ‘paycheck-take them places’ than the ‘paycheck-make them places.’



“It’s that simple of a philosophy, so I’d say go ahead and design a three-phase piece for parkland, but if Frank Kass’ project (Continental Real Estate) takes off, and it looks like it’s selling out, could we back him to do a second phase? That’s the way I would see the plan — I wouldn’t let all that land be set in stone as a park.”



Monroe also believes the parkland needs to benefit local residents and be a draw for visitors from outside the area.



“The park development, I think, needs to do two things — first, somehow address the needs of the eastern community because it is in East Toledo, but at the same time be cosmopolitan enough so that when people come to Toledo they say, ‘Well, we need to go that new park — whatever its name is,’” Monroe said.



The June 21 public meeting was also in part to consider improvements to the adjacent International Park, which is owned by the City of Toledo.



The park will be the sixth Metropark on the Maumee River. The park system leased property in 1930 from the state to establish its first park, Side Cut, in Maumee. Soon after, it added Farnsworth, Bend View and Providence, which are all connected by the Towpath Trail between Waterville and Providence Township. The newest Metropark, Middlegrounds, opened in September on the downtown Toledo riverfront.



All of the river parks and other sites along Ohio’s 108-mile stretch of the Maumee River will be part of a state-designated water trail currently pending approval by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.



Residents who want to provide further input to SmithGroupJJR or the Metroparks can email Emily Ziegler at Emily.Ziegler@metroparkstoledo.com