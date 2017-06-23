Clay grad finds ‘different world’ at Air Force Academy

Share

Noah Durczynski had exactly 22 days this summer to stay with his parents in Oregon, decompress, and see friends and family before returning to the daily grind that is the United States Air Force.

Durczynski, a 2016 Clay graduate, is ready to enter his second year at the Air Force Academy, which is located in Colorado Springs, Colo. He was set to return on June 24 as a Cadet Third Class.

“I’ve been catching up on my sleep, but I’m ready to go back,” Durczynski said. “I miss home and stuff, but I’m ready to get back to it and keep moving on and going to the next step.”

Durczynski’s world is entirely different than the one he left behind a year ago. His new home is 6,035 feet above sea level in Colorado Springs, at the eastern foot of the Rocky Mountains. The Academy covers 18,500 acres and lies near glacier-carved Pikes Peak.

“It’s crazy there,” said Durczynski, 19. “The campus is pretty much on the side of a mountain. Every morning I’m waking up and walking around, it’s unbelievable. It’s beautiful in the winter, with the snow covering the mountains. It’s a lot different coming from Ohio, where it’s flat everywhere.”

Durczynski wanted to join the Air Force back when he was in junior high. He was an honor student at Clay, but he admitted struggling during his first semester at the Academy. Durczynski is majoring in management.

“It was definitely a challenge,” he said. “You have to balance academics and the military and athletics. Time management was a big struggle. The second (nine-week) semester, things went a lot smoother for me. I was settled in, but there were still a lot of challenges.”

First-year cadets go through a rough year of training, Durczynski said, adding that the goal is just to survive that first year. He went through basic training last summer.

“You have to go through training and they’re really hard on you,” Durczynski said. “I left at the end of June last summer, and basic training was definitely something else. It really tests you and you learn a lot about yourself. Day in and day out, it’s just a constant grind all summer long. We had to do some crazy physical-type stuff.

“I’m in pretty good shape now, being in that altitude. I could tell a difference when I came back here.”

Durczynski got the standard military haircut as soon as he stepped on campus.

“They shaved my head completely,” he said. “I’ve always had decent-length hair and it was the first time I had it shaved like that. It wasn’t too bad. Everybody looked the same.”

Even though he is entering his second year in Colorado Springs, Durczynski said it’s still too early to tell if joining the Air Force was what he envisioned it being back in junior high.

“I’m just a cadet and not operational Air Force,” he said. “I’ve talked with guys who have graduated already. Life as a cadet and life as an officer in the Air Force are two totally different things. With the things going on right now, it’s what I expected. It is challenging and rewarding. I’m excited to see what it brings in the future when I’m commissioned as an officer in 2020. Hopefully it gets here soon.”

Outside the classroom, the Air Force keeps its cadets busy with intramural sports and various clubs. Durczynski said he played basketball (he also played at Clay) and was in the aviation club, where the members get to use state-of-the-art flight simulators.

Durczynski’s dream is to enroll in pilot training and eventually become an Air Force pilot. He said there are a few different bases where he could do his training, “but I’ll be fine with wherever I could get in.”

“Being a fighter pilot would be my top choice,” Durczynski said, “but I’ll take whatever they give me. I just want to be up in the air.”

Noah is the son of Kevin and Kristine Durczynski.