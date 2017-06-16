Report alleges tampering with meeting minutes

Share

The Woodmore school board has filed a report with the Elmore Police Department of someone tampering with a recording device during a June 11 meeting while board members were in executive session.

According to the report, board members were in executive session in another room from where they convened the special meeting that was open to the public. While in executive session between 2:11 and 2:16 p.m., the audio recording in the “public area” was stopped and restarted.

There were three Woodmore staff members and one district resident attending the meeting.

Police chief Jeffrey Harrison said he’s been in contact with the Ottawa County prosecutor’s office and a report and copy of the audio is being forwarded to the prosecutor for review.

The school board held the special meeting at the administrative office on Rice Street in Elmore to discuss a personnel matter. Cara Brown, a board member, was selected to record the minutes of the meeting.

“The board’s initial concern is that audience member(s) had interfered with board responsibilities. Due to this action and the content of the audio, the board felt it was necessary to seek an appropriate legal opinion,” said Joe Liszak, a board member.

Another special meeting and executive session is scheduled for Jun 19 at 7 p.m. at the PreK-8 school building in Woodville.

A regular board meeting is set for June 20 in the building.