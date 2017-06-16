After arson, what now?

Share

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the June 8 fire that damaged a historic building on Washington Street in the Village of Genoa.

It took investigators less than 24 hours to rule the blaze an arson. Anyone with information is asked to call the state fire marshal’s office at 800-589-2728 or the Genoa Police Department at 419-855-7717.

The fire occurred around 4:30 p.m. on June 8 and damaged a former trolley station depot that was part of the Interurban Railway System. Mike Swisher, a battalion chief with the Allen-Clay Joint Fire District, said Wednesday his department had received no additional information.

Meanwhile, an ad hoc committee of residents that was trying to preserve the building as well as a former school house built in the 1850s was taking a wait and see position, said Lou Hebert, a committee member.

“Some of us have discussed possible alternatives,” he said. “If it’s determined the building needs to be demolished, we’ve talked about taking some of its stones that came from the quarry and salvage those and use them to construct some sort of monument or marker. A lot remains to be seen, including whether the village has liability insurance."

During the village’s recent homecoming celebration, committee members draped a canvas mural poster on the building’s north wall, asking the community to “Save the Past.” They also passed out brochures to the homecoming crowd.

Hebert said a Facebook page, “Saving our Past”, has also drawn many comments.

“We’ve had a good response. A lot of people long before the fire have come forward and said they’d really like to save the building,” he said. “It’s a sad thing. I think this building, if there is any way that we can save it, is worth it.”

The station building served the Interurban electric trolley that ran from Toledo to the Port Clinton and Lakeside areas.

The former school house building is located nearby on Washington Street. Because it later became the headquarters for Genoa veterans of the Grand Army of the Republic, Civil War history groups in the area have expressed interest in preserving it, Hebert said.