Genoa historic building fire ruled an arson

The State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau has determined a fire that damaged an historic building Thursday on Washington Street in the Village of Genoa was intentionally set.

The fire occurred around 4:30 p.m. on June 8 and damaged a 125-year-old former trolley station that was part of the Interurban Railway System.

The arson investigation is being conducted jointly by the Allen-Clay Joint Fire District, Genoa Police Department and the marshal’s office. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fire.

“Intentionally set fires are not something we take lightly, and tips from the public will help us find who was responsible for this,” said Interim State Fire Marshal Jeff A. Hussey. “If you have any information, please come forward and help our investigators solve this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the fire marshal’s bureau at 800-589-2728 or the Genoa Police Department at 419-855-7717.

A meeting of a committee of village residents and Genoa Mayor Ken Harsanje had been scheduled for Monday evening (June 12) in village council chambers to discuss proposals for preserving the station building and a former school house built in 1856 that later became a community center and then headquarters for the Genoa veterans chapter of the Grand Army of the Republic. That building is also located on Washington Street.

The station building served the Interurban electric trolley that ran from Toledo to the Port Clinton and Lakeside areas. A year ago committee members asked village officials to allow them time to prepare a plan to save the buildings. Mayor Harsanje agreed but stressed that he wouldn’t use tax revenues to pay for renovations.

“We want to discuss what options the group has and what it can do,” mayor Harsanje said last week. “I want to have an update from the committee on what they’ve been able to do so far. I want to do the right thing but the bottom line is the money.”

An inspection by an architect indicated the former station is beset with structural problems, the mayor said.

With the village set to observe its sesquicentennial next year, saving the structures from being demolished would be a nice acknowledgment of the community’s history, Eric Hise, a committee member, said Wednesday.