Pastor eyes fall opening of day care center

If the Rev. Henry Park has his way, a former school building at 200 E. Union St. in the Village of Walbridge will be a hub of activity this fall.

A senior pastor with Antioch World Mission Council, Inc., Park’s plans for the property include a children’s day care center, a café, as well as programs featuring Christian music and art and other ecumenical activities.

“We’re not seeking competition with other churches,” Park said Tuesday during a brief presentation to the Lake Township trustees in which he outlined his plans for the site.

With volunteers as well as paid workers, Park and his wife, Ann, are remodeling a wing of the former Walbridge Elementary School building to house the day care center and other programs. The gym of the former school is also being refurbished. New floors and doors have been installed, walls have been painted. The lighting has been upgraded. To stretch what Park calls a limited budget, the walls of the gymnasium have been decorated with recycled items.

A grand opening is being planned once the required licenses and permits have been issued, he said. The property was purchased in 2015 with assistance from the Korean Presbyterian Church of America, Park said, adding he had travelled to six or seven states and looked at 50-60 properties before deciding on the Walbridge site.

The Parks have lived in Walbridge for about two years.

“Several people have been asking about what’s been going on here with all the work,” Park said.

Ken Gilsdorf, a township trustee, praised the couple for “a very ambitious plan.”

Walbridge mayor Ed Kolanko said he’s met Rev. Park briefly and has been informed by him about some of his plans.

“I’m glad to hear he’s making some progress over there. I’m looking forward to seeing it,” the mayor said.