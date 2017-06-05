Tech initiative purchases OK’d

Share

The Woodmore school board Tuesday approved the purchase of Chromebooks and iPads as part of the district’s 1:1 Technology Initiative to provide students greater access to Internet resources. The board also approved a five-year contract with the Northern Ohio Educational Computer Association that will double the current bandwidth at the high school, said Mike Byrd, technology director.

In addition to the contract with NOECA, the board also approved contracting with ITsavvy to complete the network system at the high school. The NOECA contract of $41,100 a year and the $62,860 price for ITsavvy’s work are both eligible for discounts of 60 percent through the federal E-rate Schools and Libraries program, Byrd said.

Two hundred Chromebooks will be purchased for sixth and ninth grade students for $67,000 and 35 iPads will be purchased at a cost of $10,315. The district will use federal Title 1 funding to pay for the iPads. Students entering the sixth and ninth grades will have the option of paying a $35 technology fee that will allow them to take the equipment home with them overnight, Cara Brown, a board member said.

The district’s initiative goal is to provide computer equipment for students in grades 6 through 12, she said.

Busing requests

In other business, the school board heard from residents of the Washington Elementary School District in Lindsey, who asked the board to consider extending bus service for students interested in attending Woodmore under the open enrollment policy.

Washington Elementary is part of the Fremont City School District.

Joe Liszak, a member of the Woodmore board, said board members want more specific information about the number of Lindsey students who might seek to transfer to Woodmore before making a decision.

Negotiations start

Representatives of the Woodmore Education Association and the board and administration met Thursday to discuss contract negotiations for teachers. Negotiation sessions are also set for June 9 and 20, Brown said.