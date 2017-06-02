Medical marijuana facility may locate in Gibsonburg

Share

Pending approval from the state, Standard Wellness Co. will be able to start construction of a facility to grow medical marijuana in the Village of Gibsonburg.

Mayor Steve Fought said village council has approved an ordinance authorizing the sale of property at Clearview Industrial Park to the company where the marijuana will be cultivated. A public meeting to answer questions from residents was held Wednesday at Gibsonburg High School.

“We saw benefits to both the company and what they are trying to do for patients,” the mayor said. “Once we got through the details and heard a presentation from the company we didn’t see a downside to the community. There is a deal in place for the company to purchase property at the industrial park, which we have been working on for a couple weeks.”

He said the company intends to buy about 20 acres. Village council also approved a measure that imposes a moratorium on the opening of dispensaries of medical marijuana in town.

According to records in the Ohio Secretary of State office and Securities and Exchange Commission, Standard Wellness was incorporated in April of this year. Erik Vaughan is a director and the chief executive officer and Brad Maloof and Patrick McManamon are directors. The SEC form lists the company address as 77 Milford Dr., Hudson, Ohio.

“Everything that takes place out there will be done in a facility – a greenhouse/warehouse type building,” the mayor said, adding about 30-40 jobs will be created when the facility is operating.

A law legalizing medical marijuana in Ohio went into effect in September 2016. The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program will allow people with certain medical conditions, upon the recommendation of an Ohio-licensed physician certified by the State Medical Board, to purchase and use medical marijuana. It may be dispensed as oils, tinctures, plant material, edibles and patches. The law prohibits smoking marijuana but allows vaporization.

While the legislation sets a format for the program, it left the task of establishing specific rules and guidelines for the cultivation, processing, testing, dispensing and medical use of marijuana to state agencies. Also, local municipalities and townships have the option of not allowing cultivating, processing and dispensing within their jurisdictions.

Mayor Fought said he and members of council became more comfortable with the company’s proposal after familiarizing themselves with the regulations set in place by the state.

“I think the state has the right approach. The legislature was able to look at what other states have done and apply what works best. The rules for cultivation came out in early May and the application period is underway and there is a very stringent grading process before licenses will be awarded. It’s a highly competitive environment,” the mayor said. “Everything is contingent on the licensing. And not allowing dispensing in town helped to address some of the public’s concerns.”

Last month, the Lake Township trustees voted to not allow cultivation, processing or dispensing in the township. The Village of Oak Harbor is surveying its residents for their opinions on whether the village should allow medical marijuana facilities to locate in its jurisdiction.

The Ohio Department of Commerce has announced it may award up to 12 Level I cultivator licenses and up to 12 Level II cultivator licenses. Level I cultivators are permitted to operate an initial marijuana cultivation area up to 25,000 square feet. Level II cultivators are permitted to operate an area of 3,000 square feet. Licensees may submit an expansion request.