Turning the corner on blighted properties

Lake Township officials have had to wade through a lengthy process when dealing with severely blighted structures in the township but have begun to see results.

Last week, a dilapidated house at 29577 E. Broadway was razed - nearly a year after township trustees approved a resolution requesting the Wood County building inspector and health department inspect the property as well as two adjacent houses at 30854 and 30848 Drouillard Rd. A house and out buildings at 28562 Lemoyne Rd. were later added to the inspection list.

“Now we know the process,” Mark Hummer, township administrator, said last week.

The township gave the owner of the E. Broadway property until April 26 to repair or remove the house, notifying the owner in writing of the township’s intent to take action.

The county inspectors declared the site a safety hazard when they inspected it last October and found it had been damaged by fire, the roof had partially collapsed and there was severe weather damage to the interior walls and floors. The basement was also flooded.

Hummer said he expects the board of trustees to approve placing a tax lien on the E. Broadway property to recover the demolition costs.

The trustees contracted with Klumm Excavating & Demolition, Swanton, for $7,400 for the razing. In addition to demolishing the house, work crews also removed a detached garage and a shed as well as collapse a septic tank, Hummer said.

The house and other structures at the Lemoyne Road site were recently demolished by the owner and the property is up for sale. According to records in the Wood County auditor’s office, the property is owned by WW Investment Properties, Marshall, Mich.

Hummer said he’s also seen improvements to the Drouillard Road properties. The property at 30854 was sold March 30 and the 30848 address was sold last September.

“It looks like they’re cleaning them up,” he said. “That’s what we prefer to happen rather than having to tear them down.”