Explore Elmore event a success, organizers say

There was a farmers market and the fire department held an open house to display new equipment; there were raffles and food vendors, crafters and music.

For the merchants in Elmore, the first Explore Elmore Day was a success.

Organizers met last Wednesday to assess the event that was held May 6 to showcase the village’s historic downtown business district on Rice Street.

“We had a great crowd. There were three food trucks that sold out. We had a guy who sold carnival food and he sold out. They all want to come back. The historical society opened up the train depot for tours. Everybody seemed to enjoy it,” said Rick Claar. “We discussed what we can do better next time and someone mentioned more activities for kids. But we’re really excited about how things went.”

The business district was closed to vehicular traffic for the day.

Merchants attending the meeting also discussed organizing a business association, Claar said.

The Harris-Elmore Public Library held a photo scavenger hunt for children and owners of vintage cars held a cruise-in. Tony and Rebekah Zimmerman used the event to promote a wine store they plan to open on June 23 on Rice Street. The store will be named Wine Flight.

“I thought Explore Elmore was a really huge success,” Rebekah said. “We had a booth and sat outside our store. There were hundreds of people.”

Theresa Gross, manager of Pills ‘n” Packages, said the merchants plan to meet in July to discuss an event for next year that might be combined with a community day at the Schedel Arboretum & Gardens. She also supports the formation of a business association to replace a chamber of commerce that folded a few years ago, she said.

“Explore Elmore turned out better than we thought it would,” Gross said. “I wanted to do something in the spring to draw people to the town. The weather cooperated and we had a really nice turn out.”

Claar said the merchants plan to discuss a combined event with other villages along the Portage River. He said he will contact civic organizations in Oak Harbor, Woodville and Pemberville to see if there is interest.

“Years ago we did something to promote the towns along the Portage and we want to try to revitalize that,” he said.