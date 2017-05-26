B-C-S might lose third of its valuation

Share

In the space of a few hours, the Benton-Carroll-Salem school board and administration learned the district’s future tax revenues could be drastically lower from what they’d been in the past.

In early March, board members, superintendent Guy Parmigian and treasurer Cajon Keeton met with state lawmakers who shared news of Gov. John Kasich’s budget proposal that included a likely loss of about $652,000 in funding for the district. Just hours later, the school officials learned that FirstEnergy would be submitting a plan to the Ohio Department of Taxation to devalue its electric generation equipment after the company reported a 2016 full-year GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) loss of $6.2 billion.

With the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station located in the B-C-S district, the combined loss to the district in property tax and state revenues would be about $5.3 million, Keeton testified recently to members of the Ohio Senate Primary and Secondary Education Subcommittee.

To put that loss in perspective, Keeton told Sen. Gayle Manning, a member of the committee and a former school teacher, it would be comparable to nearly 5,000 homes with a market value of $150,000 each being dropped from the tax rolls of the North Olmstead City School District.

“This is the situation we face at Benton-Carroll-Salem as we will have 32 percent of our district’s valuation disappear overnight,” he said. With the state continuing to phase out taxes on tangible personal property, B-C-S also stands to lose even more funding, he told the committee. “This is extremely difficult to sustain on a $20 million budget,” he said.

Hearings suspended

A bill pending in the Ohio legislature that would establish zero-emissions nuclear (ZEN) credits and provide financial support for Davis-Besse and the Perry Nuclear Power Plant is unlikely to be passed in the current legislative session. Bill Seitz, chairman of the House Public Utilities Committee, has said he doesn’t intend to hold more hearings on HB 178 in the near future and will wait to see what happens with a similar bill pending in the senate.

Parmigian testified last month in support of the bill that would require companies that distribute electric service to purchase the credits and recover the costs from their customers.

Opponents of the bills contend they would subsidize outdated nuclear plants at the expense of newer generation plants fueled by natural gas.

Jamie Beier Grant, director of the Ottawa County Improvement Corporation, said the loss of Davis-Besse would have an economic impact throughout the county and state.

“In a 2015 Nuclear Energy Institute report of Davis Besse’s economic impact, NEI found that for every dollar of output generated from Davis Besse, our local economy produces $1.66 in output and the state economy produces $2.25 in output,” she said.