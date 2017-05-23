The Press Newspaper

Toledo, Ohio & Lake Erie

The Press Newspaper

The Press Newspaper

Search for new fire chief continues

Hits: 1
Share

 The board of trustees of the Allen-Clay Joint Fire District will meet in a special session May 24 at 6 p.m.to continue the search for a new fire chief.  The former chief, Denny Hartman, has retired to accept a position with the Oregon Fire Department.  The board will meet at the district headquarters, 3155 N. Genoa-Clay Center Rd. The meeting is open to the public but the board may convene into executive session to discuss the hiring process.

Memorial Day

Do you plan on attending any events to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day?
229138288 [{"id":"184","title":"Yes","votes":"5","pct":50,"type":"x","order":"1","resources":[]},{"id":"185","title":"No","votes":"3","pct":30,"type":"x","order":"2","resources":[]},{"id":"186","title":"If I'm in town","votes":"2","pct":20,"type":"x","order":"3","resources":[]}] ["#194e84","#3b6b9c","#1f242a","#37414a","#60bb22","#f2babb"] sbar 160 160 /component/communitypolls/vote/71-memorial-day No answer selected. Please try again. Thank you for your vote. Answers Votes ...


Find more about Weather in Millbury, OH
Click for weather forecast

 