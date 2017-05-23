The board of trustees of the Allen-Clay Joint Fire District will meet in a special session May 24 at 6 p.m.to continue the search for a new fire chief. The former chief, Denny Hartman, has retired to accept a position with the Oregon Fire Department. The board will meet at the district headquarters, 3155 N. Genoa-Clay Center Rd. The meeting is open to the public but the board may convene into executive session to discuss the hiring process.
The Press Newspaper
The Press Newspaper
|
Search for new fire chief continues
|
Memorial Day
Do you plan on attending any events to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day?
Yes (5 Votes)
50%
No (3 Votes)
30%
If I'm in town (2 Votes)
20%
229138288 [{"id":"184","title":"Yes","votes":"5","pct":50,"type":"x","order":"1","resources":[]},{"id":"185","title":"No","votes":"3","pct":30,"type":"x","order":"2","resources":[]},{"id":"186","title":"If I'm in town","votes":"2","pct":20,"type":"x","order":"3","resources":[]}] ["#194e84","#3b6b9c","#1f242a","#37414a","#60bb22","#f2babb"] sbar 160 160 /component/communitypolls/vote/71-memorial-day No answer selected. Please try again. Thank you for your vote. Answers Votes