Search for new fire chief continues

Written by Staff Writer

May 23, 2017

The board of trustees of the Allen-Clay Joint Fire District will meet in a special session May 24 at 6 p.m.to continue the search for a new fire chief. The former chief, Denny Hartman, has retired to accept a position with the Oregon Fire Department. The board will meet at the district headquarters, 3155 N. Genoa-Clay Center Rd. The meeting is open to the public but the board may convene into executive session to discuss the hiring process.

Memorial Day

Do you plan on attending any events to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day?

Yes: 5 Votes (50%)
No: 3 Votes (30%)
If I'm in town: 2 Votes (20%)