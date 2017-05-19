Lake Twp. trustees say no to medical marijuana

Share

The Lake Township trustees have opted to not allow the cultivation, processing and dispensing of medical marijuana in the township.

The trustees voted unanimously Tuesday on a resolution to prohibit the practices that are allowed after a new state law went into effect last year with the passage of House Bill 523.

The resolution notes that under Ohio Revised Code townships may “prohibit or limit the number of medical marijuana cultivators, processors and dispensaries within the limits of the township.”

Also, the federal Controlled Substances Act still prohibits the possession, cultivation and sale of marijuana for medical or recreational use, the resolution says.

The state law became effective on Sept. 8, 2016 and allows medical marijuana to be dispensed as oils, tinctures, plant material, edibles and patches. It prohibits smoking or combustion but does allow for vaporization.

Jeff Pettit, who chairs the board of trustees, said the board wanted to be pro-active in its stance.

“We had some security concerns,” he said after the meeting. “One being there could be large amounts of cash involved.”

In August 2016, the Drug Enforcement Administration declined to remove marijuana from the schedule 1 drug classification, which is the most tightly restricted category for drugs.

However, the DEA also announced a policy change of expanding the number of DEA- registered marijuana manufacturers. It said the change should provide researchers with a “more varied and robust supply” of marijuana. At the time, there was only one entity authorized to produce marijuana to supply researchers in the United States: the University of Mississippi, operating under a contract with the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“Consistent with the Controlled Substances Act and U.S. treaty obligations, DEA’s new policy will allow additional entities to apply to become registered with DEA so that they may grow and distribute marijuana for Food and Drug Administration-authorized research purposes,” the DEA said in a press release.

Columbarium fees

In other business, the trustees approved prices for residents of the township and non-residents whose cremated remains are placed in a columbarium at the township cemetery.

For residents, the fee for a niche is $875 and engraving costs are $200. Opening and closing costs are $200. For non-residents, the niche fee is $1,275 and engraving costs are $200. Opening and closing costs are $400.

Earlier this year, the trustees approved a contract bid from Franklin Monument Co., Norwalk, O., to construct a columbarium at the township cemetery for $18,658.

Mark Hummer, township administrator, said the Franklin bid was the lowest of four bids received.

The trustees hope to have the columbarium open by September.