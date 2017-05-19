B-C-S facing loss of tax revenues

Share

With a proposal by FirstEnergy to devalue property at its nuclear power plants pending before the Ohio Department of Taxation, two Ohio legislators are sponsoring an amendment to the state budget bill to protect school districts against losses of tax revenues.

Representative Steve Arndt, R- Port Clinton, and Senator Randy Gardner, R – Bowling Green, said last week they’ve notified the administration of the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District, which receives about 40 percent of its tax revenues from property taxes levied on the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant, of their intent to offer an amendment to the budget. The school district is projecting an annual loss of about $5.3 million if the property devaluation is approved, said Guy Parmigian, district superintendent.

“Both legislators have listened, have studied the issue, and are sensitive to the impact the news of this potential shortfall is having on our staff and students,” he said.

In Ohio, a FirstEnergy subsidiary owns the Perry Nuclear Power Plant as well as the Davis-Besse plant. Arndt and Gardner said B-C-S is not the only school district to be affected by First Energy’s devaluation plans. Consequently, they are working with other legislators to find a solution to assist all districts which have not had time to prepare for revenue reductions.

Charles Jones, FirstEnergy president and chief executive officer, said last year that the company can’t operate its nuclear plants profitably at current energy prices.

He testified recently before the House of Representatives Public Utilities Committee in support of House Bill 178, which would require electric distribution utilities to purchase what are called zero-emissions nuclear (ZEN) credits and recover the purchase costs through a rider imposed on retail electric service customers.

In his address last week to the FirstEnergy annual shareholders meeting, Jones said nuclear facilities in the U.S. have shut down, including four in Wisconsin, Vermont and Nebraska, and seven others are on the verge of closing.