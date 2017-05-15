Power plant steam test delayed for birding event

Share

Oregon Clean Energy Center, located at 816 North Lallendorf Road in Oregon, has delayed its final round of steam testing at its power plant so it does not affect “The Biggest Week in American Birding,” an annual event that draws people from around the world to observe migrating birds.

The first round of steam testing over a two week period in March created concerns in the area due to the loud noise coming from the facility, which is about to begin operations. The noise was described by one resident living about a half mile from the plant as “extreme,” and likened it to the roar of a jet engine.

“We’re more than a mile from it,” a man last week told The Press. He said he lives near Pearson Metropark, and that the steam testing sounded like a “roar.” “When the windows are closed, you can hear it.”

The final round of steam testing had been scheduled to start Wednesday, May 10 and take about two weeks to complete. But it was rescheduled following complaints that the noise would disrupt the migrating birds in the area.

“It’s going to be delayed,” Mayor Mike Seferian told The Press last Wednesday, “and will be rescheduled later next week.”

After fielding calls from concerned birders, Seferian said the city called Oregon Clean Energy developers William Siderewicz and William Martin to find out if they would consider delaying the steam tests.

No problem

“We called them, and they immediately said `No problem at all.’” They’ve been very good to work with,” said Seferian. “They know it won’t hurt their schedule. They can do other things and work it in and still be on the time parameters they want. They didn’t even hesitate.”

The power plant is required to test its equipment before it starts operations, which is expected soon.

Steam blows are a necessary part of the construction and commissioning process and are used to clean the piping and equipment prior to long-term operation. The steam blows occur continuously over the course of several hours over a two week period.

Increased noise levels from the project will be noticeable throughout much of Oregon during the final test period. These steam blows are not a part of the normal plant operations or noise levels and will end after the final test phase.

“Obviously, we know that the increased noise during the test phase is disruptive to some of our residents,” said City Administrator Mike Beazley. “It is good to note that over a likely 40-year life of the plant that normal operations are very quiet."

Oregon is winding down its “Biggest Week in American Birding” event. It celebrates the peak of spring migration in the Lake Erie Marsh region of northwest Ohio. Centered on Magee Marsh Wildlife Area and Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, the region has, over the years, become known as the Warbler capital of the world. The event includes workshops, warblers, guided field trips, half day trips, keynote speakers and more.