Search for new fire chief begins

The board of trustees of the Allen-Clay Joint Fire District was scheduled to meet Thursday in a special session to discuss finding a replacement for Dennis Hartman, who retired last month as chief.

The board invited a representative from a Perrysburg consulting firm to the meeting for a presentation, Scott Everhardt, a trustee, said before the meeting.

“We don’t have a hard date for hiring someone,” he said. “We’ll listen to what the consultant has to say and go from there.”

In the interim, the district’s battalion chiefs, Mark Stahl, Mike Swisher and Randy Miller are handling day-to-day operations.

Hartman retired April 13 and has taken a position with the Oregon Fire Department.

He was appointed fire chief of the Allen-Clay district in 2014 after Bruce Moritz left to become fire chief in Lake Township. Hartman’s fire service career began in 1981 at the former Allen Township Fire Department in Williston.

In 1990, he was appointed chief of that department and served as its chief until the start of the fire district in 2001. He served as a part-time deputy chief of the district until he was hired full-time in 2003.

The fire district was formed by the merger of the Clay Center, Clay-Genoa, and Allen Township fire departments. Fire board meetings are generally held at the district headquarters building, 3155 N. Genoa-Clay Center Rd.