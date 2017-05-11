Oregon seeks input for Citizens' Advisory Board

Share

Oregon council delayed its vote last week on a proposal to reduce seats on the Citizens’ Advisory Board for the Parks and Recreation Department from seven to three. Instead, the Parks and Recreation Committee meeting will discuss the proposal on Monday, May 22, at 7 p.m.

“We will discuss the ordinance, and make sure everyone has time to question anything about it,” said Councilman Terry Reeves, chairman of the committee.

Cutting the number to three would make the board operate more efficiently, according to the city administration. The number would be reduced over time through attrition.

The proposal also calls for the board to meet quarterly, preferably on Monday evenings prior to the standing council meeting, to make it easier for the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee to participate in the board meetings.

3-year terms

Currently, members of the board must be residents of the city and are appointed by the mayor with the concurrence of council for terms of three years.

Mayor Mike Seferian told The Press last week that the board has become somewhat archaic.

“The board started years ago when it was a volunteer-based recreation department,” he said. “We had a part-time rec director. And years before that, there was just an occasional person in charge of recreation. There were a lot of volunteers to raise money to do work on the field. But now, it’s just like any other department in the city. We don’t have a board to take up police or streets matters.”

Another option is to eliminate the board altogether, and schedule public recreation meetings throughout the year. We don’t want to shut anyone out who wants to do something,” said Seferian. “But there is no real function for the board. We might just eliminate the rec board as another option, and schedule committee meetings maybe four times per year to allow the public to provide input on recreation.

The city’s recreation director relies on the Citizens’ Advisory Board for advice and recreation affiliated programs, according to Beazley. “The rec director can take their advice or not. If we instead scheduled public meetings, and invited public input, their input would be provided to council and council would be more influenced than a rec director because city council members are elected. City council has to worry about representing voters and shaping policy,” said Seferian.