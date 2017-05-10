TESCO to expand with new facility in Oregon

Share

Oregon City Council approved an enterprise zone agreement for TESCO, which sells buses on Navarre Avenue.

The company plans to invest between $4 million and $6 million to build a 25,000 square foot facility to accommodate used bus sales and service operations. The expansion will result in 14 new full-time positions within the next two years, with a total annual salary of approximately $530,000.

The enterprise zone agreement would provide a tax exemption of 50 percent on eligible real property for 10 years as a result of the project.

The company currently has 69 full-time employees, 21 part-time, and two seasonal. “We’re just excited that a long term Oregon business is growing and expanding here,” City Administrator Mike Beazley, who put together the agreement, said at a committee of the whole meeting earlier this month. “This is an area in which we think their development will work well. They’re investing additional capital. We want to make sure we encourage that to happen to stay and grow in a practical way in Oregon. This is just a simple Enterprise Zone tax abatement. The schools will be coming out ahead of where they are now. I think it’s a good proposal for all of us in the community. We’re excited they continue to invest here.”

A growing company

Jeff Pappas, vice president of TESCO, said he’s been working on plans for the new building “for quite a while now.” The company began on Seaman Road, he said, where its headquarters are located.

“We are a growing company,” said Pappas. “We expanded into buildings on Navarre Avenue. We have a need for two things: more office space and more service space to service our vehicles.” The vehicles are sold throughout the country. “We need more room to repair vehicles and paint vehicles,” he said, adding that the new facility will include a 50 foot paint booth.

“Many of the vehicles we have we do not have the room right now to update. We also have a full graphics capability, where we put big graphics on buses. Right now, we do that in a very small room. We want to be able to do that to a lot more,” said Pappas. “Currently, we outsource that work. All our significant graphics work goes to Perrysburg. We also go to Detroit. So we outsource a lot of this work, and we want to bring it in-house and keep it in Oregon. That’s why we need this extra space so we don’t have to continue to outsource. We also have a facility in North Carolina, and in Georgia. Those facilities are growing as well. But they’re still satellite facilities and we want to keep them that way. We’d rather not move a lot of this work out to Georgia and hire more people in Georgia. We’d rather hire more people here where we’re based. Almost all of our staff is Oregon based. And we don’t want to ask people to move to Georgia.”

Familiar customers

The new facility will consist of 5,000 square feet of office space, and 20,000 square feet of service space, he added. The company’s entire sales staff will be in the new building. The existing buildings on Navarre will be used for parts sales and distribution.

“We actually have two buildings on that site we use right now – the front building that used to house the sales staff and parts will be entirely parts. We plan on hiring more parts staff on that building to support shipping parts out throughout the country. The other building in the back, we do mechanical work, cleaning buses and graphics. That entire building will be for graphics only. So all the mechanical work and body repair will be done in this new building,” he said.

Many of TESCO’s customers are “customers you know,” Pappas told council. “Eighty percent of TARTA buses in Toledo came from TESCO in Oregon. Buses at Detroit Metro Airport came from TESCO.” The company also supplies many buses to area senior centers, he added.

Plans call for the construction of the facility to begin in June or July, and be completed in December.