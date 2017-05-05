Cash offer to close crossing is declined

Share

An initial offer of $25,000 from CSX Transportation wasn’t enough for the Lake Township trustees to decide to authorize the rail company’s removal of a rail crossing at Walbridge Road and closing it to vehicular traffic.

The trustees Tuesday voted unanimously to decline the offer after a brief discussion and fielding questions from residents. In an April 27 letter to the trustees, the rail company said it is pursuing the closure “in response to changing railroad operating conditions and believes this to the best option to limit public impacts while also improving public safety. The option to close public, at-grade railroad crossings also aligns with goals established by the United States Department of Transportation and Federal Railroad Administration to reduce the total number of public at-grade crossings nationally.”

The letter, from Rusty Orben, resident vice president (Ohio), says the offer serves as an initial proposal and is open for discussion with Lake Township officials.

Jeff Pettit, who chairs the board of trustees, read the letter prior to the board’s discussion and vote on the offer.

The crossing is located at the CSX Stanley Yard. The company announced recently it is scaling back operations at the yard. With that action looming over the yard, the trustees said it was better to take a wait-and-see approach to the offer. Because the crossing is usually blocked by trains, few motorists try to use it, so removing the crossing would be of little benefit to the township, the trustees reasoned.

Ken Gilsdorf, a trustee and retired CSX employee, said he thinks the company will eventually close the yard itself. If that happens, he said it would be better for the township to have Walbridge Road remain a public road and a possible access to the site where an industrial park could be developed. Richard Welling, a trustee, floated the idea of developing an industrial park at the yard after CSX announced it was reducing operations.

Demolition authorized

In other business, the trustees approved proceeding with the demolition of a blighted house on E. Broadway. A resolution to contract with Klumm Bros., Swanton, for $7,400 to raze the house was approved by the trustees. The resolution notes the trustees have attempted to contact the owner and apprise him of the intent to have the structure demolished.