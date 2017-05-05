Woodmore hires superintendent

Share

The Woodmore school board has approved a three-year superintendent’s contract for Robert Yenrick, who’s held several positions in the Bowling Green City School District.

The contract, which goes into effect July 1, includes a starting annual salary of $105,000. Yenrick replaces Kevin Ball, Woodmore middle school principal and special education director, who was appointed interim superintendent earlier this year. Ball will continue with his principal and special education positions.

The last three years, Yenrick has served as executive director of pupil services in the Bowling Green district. Prior to that, he was the assistant principal of the high school, varsity baseball coach, and liaison to various community committees. Yenrick has held other positions in education, including principal, special education teacher, and paraprofessional.

He’s also worked for Toledo Public Schools, Phoenix and Polly Fox Academies, Americorps, the East Toledo Family Center, the Aurora Gonzalez Community Center, and the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

He obtained Bachelor of Education, Master of Education, and Doctorate of Education degrees from the University of Toledo. He and his wife Holly have three children.

Jay LeFevre, who was hired last August as an interim superintendent, resigned earlier this year. LeFevre was hired after the former superintendent, Linda Bringman, announced her retirement and board members decided to find a replacement for the 2016-17 school year.