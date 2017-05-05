Quarry zoning case can be refiled

Share

Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten said last week he still has the option of refiling zoning violation charges in the county municipal court against a Benton Township quarry operation, but will wait for the outcome of various appeals pending before the Ohio Supreme Court and the Sixth District Court of Appeals before making a decision.

The municipal court last month agreed to his request to dismiss two zoning violations against Rocky Ridge Development, LLC, the quarry owner. Because the complaints were dismissed without prejudice, the prosecutor can refile against the quarry.

“Trials can be costly, it made sense to dismiss the criminal (zoning) violations for now and await the outcome of the various appeals. Assuming that the appellate decisions are favorable to Benton Township, the cases can then be refilled,” VanEerten said.

The zoning charges were filed last year by former prosecutor Mark Mulligan at the request of Benton Township, which is contesting the dumping of spent lime from the City of Toledo’s water treatment plant in berms around the quarry is a violation of the township’s zoning regulation. The area where the mixture of lime and soil is being deposited is zoned for agricultural use, the township is alleging, and the depositing of the lime isn’t an agricultural practice.

VanEerten later filed a civil lawsuit in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court against Rocky Ridge Development and that court in March issued a preliminary injunction to stop the dumping. That case and related issues are being appealed by the company.

“These appeals are a direct result of the decision that was issued in the injunction case filed in the Ottawa County Common Pleas Court. As the facts of both the criminal case and the civil injunction case are nearly identical, the appellate decisions could affect the criminal violations,” VanEerten said.

The township also has an appeal before the Environmental Review Appeals Commission to revoke the company’s permit to apply the lime/soil mix.

In addition to a permit for depositing the mixture into berms, Rocky Ridge also has a permit application pending with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to deposit the mix into the quarry.