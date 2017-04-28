Nuclear plant credits needed, committee told

Share

A bill pending in the state legislature that aims to put two nuclear power plants in Ohio back on sound financial footing has drawn the support of the superintendent of the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District.

Guy Parmigian testified last week before the House of Representatives Public Utilities Committee that the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station plays a vital role in the district as a major employer, tax payer and corporate leader.

During the committee’s first hearing on House Bill 178, he expressed support for the measure, which would require electric distribution utilities to purchase what are called zero-emissions nuclear (ZEN) credits and recover the purchase costs through a rider imposed on retail electric service customers.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Anthony DeVitis, R- Green, O.

Parmigian informed the committee the B-C-S school board last month passed a resolution supporting nuclear power plants in the state, saying they are facing “unprecedented challenges related to competitive markets that don’t adequately compensate them for their unique contributions to our overall energy mix in Ohio.”

He said Davis-Besse contributes about 40 percent of the district’s annual tax revenues.

Charles Jones, FirstEnergy president and chief executive officer, said last year that FirstEnergy Solutions and Allegheny Energy Supply, the company’s subsidiaries that own the power plants, can’t operate profitably at current energy prices.

Parmigian noted the uncertainty over Davis-Besse’s future led the school board to remove a bond issue from the May 2 ballot. Board members concluded a devaluation of the plant would result in an increase in property taxes for homeowners and farmers if the bond issue had passed.

Matthew Szollosi, executive director of Affiliated Construction Trades Ohio, also testified in favor of the bill.

“Electrical generation creates and sustains thousands of good-paying jobs in the State of Ohio. ACT Ohio has adopted an ‘all of the above’ approach to generation, including coal, gas, wind, solar and, of course, nuclear power,” he said.

A companion bill has been introduced in the senate.

Aging nuclear plants are particularly feeling the squeeze of low prices for natural gas used at more modern power plants.

Other states, including New York and Illinois, have approved measures for subsidizing nuclear power with higher fees on buyers. In his testimony last week,

Jones rejected arguments the ZEN program was a bailout for his company.

“Since there are some misconceptions out there about this legislation, let me address a few of them by clearly stating what the ZEN program is, and what it is not. First, it is not a bailout for FirstEnergy. It’s about the state of Ohio – much like New York and Illinois – taking action to address the environmental, fuel diversity and other key attributes provided by nuclear power. States such as New York and Illinois are basically saying these benefits matter to us and have taken action to preserve them,” he said.

In a prepared statement, Rachael Belz, executive director of Ohio Citizen Action, said FirstEnergy should invest more in renewable energy.

“FirstEnergy would have us believe their desire for a Zero Emission Credit (ZEC) program in Ohio, as proposed, is about incentivizing low-carbon energy generation. If that were true, they would have made more significant investments in renewable energy projects and not dispatched legions of lobbyists to Columbus to secure customer bailouts for their inefficient and uncompetitive coal plants and scuttle Ohio’s modest renewable energy and energy efficiency standards.

“No, what the ZEC program’s designed to do is guarantee $300 million annually for power from FirstEnergy’s nuclear plants - in perpetuity. They say without this money, the plants might have to close. This revenue will flow to FirstEnergy regardless of whether or not they sell the plants, which they may well do, and regardless of whether a new owner decides to shut them down. The $300 million FirstEnergy proposes to extract from ratepayers each year would serve Ohioans much better if it were invested in renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. Ohio’s inevitable energy future may revolve around efficiency and renewables, but its present is dominated by utilities prepared to spend their political influence to shift the burden of old nuclear jalopies onto customers,” she said.