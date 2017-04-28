Zoning cases dismissed

Share

At the request of the county prosecutor’s office, two zoning violation charges against operators of a quarry were dismissed last week in Ottawa County Municipal Court.

The charges were filed last year by former prosecutor Mark Mulligan at the request of Benton Township, which contended dumping of spent lime from the City of Toledo’s water treatment plant in berms around the quarry violated the township’s zoning regulations.

The township says the property where the mixture of lime and soil is being placed is zoned only for agricultural use.

The new prosecutor, James VanEerten, has since filed a civil lawsuit in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court against Rocky Ridge Development, LLC, the quarry operator. In March, the court issued a preliminary injunction against the quarry to stop the dumping.

Rocky Ridge has a permit from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to dispose of the lime mixture around the quarry and is seeking approval to deposit the mixture into the quarry.

According to a permit application filed with the Ohio EPA, Rocky Ridge Development is seeking to dispose 3.6 million cubic yards of spent lime into the quarry at a rate of 90,000 cubic yards per year.

“Rocky Ridge Development, LLC proposes to blend the spent lime with soil to create a stable, engineered fill material inside the quarry,” the application says. “Based on laboratory testing and site knowledge, use of this material as engineered fill will not create a nuisance or harm human health or the environment…”

However, residents in the area rely on water wells that draw from an aquifer under the quarry and fear the mixture endangers the aquifer.

The legal battle over the injunction has made its way to the Ohio Supreme Court, where the Ohio EPA is challenging a ruling by Common Pleas Court Judge Bruce Winters that the OEPA couldn’t intervene in the zoning matter.