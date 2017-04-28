Farm groups push for valuation reform

Share

Two farm organizations are closely monitoring the state biennium budget bill as it winds through the House of Representatives, hoping lawmakers will reform the Current Agricultural Use Valuation tax program.

“Fixing the broken CAUV formula remains our number one issue at the state level,” Joe Logan, president of the Ohio Farmers Union, said. “OFU is grateful that the House has realized the urgent need for CAUV reform.” He said the organization will hold its final judgment on the House proposal until after it’s reviewed the bill.

CAUV permits land to be valued at its agricultural value rather than the land’s market value. However, in the past six or seven years, CAUV property values have increased steeply and many growers have seen their taxes double or triple.

The formula is based on several factors, including yields, crop prices, crop rotation patterns, production costs, soil types and net income per acre. Those figures are then divided by a capitalization interest rate. Since interest rates have been falling, the result has been higher net land values.

Joe Cornerly, a spokesman for the Ohio Farm Bureau, said the CAUV language in the House budget is similar to that of Senate Bill 36 introduced earlier this year in the other chamber.

“We believe the budget CAUV language will be a big improvement, but since the budget was introduced just this morning (April 25), there has been no testimony,” he said. “If the budget language remains essentially unchanged and is passed by both chambers and signed by the governor, that eliminates the need to continue with SB 36.”

Senator Cliff Hite, R-Findlay, introduced the bill in February.

During his sponsor testimony before the Ways and Means Committee, he said it’s an attempt to improve the current formula by eliminating the use of certain non-agriculture factors.

“Currently, the formula attempts to account for a theoretical percentage of equity buildup achieved over time by farmers who take out loans to finance the purchase of farmland,” he testified. “Similarly, the appreciation factor serves as a built in assumption that demand for farmland will always increase at a predetermined rate. Including these assumptions has no bearing upon the land’s capability to produce agricultural income, which is the sole purpose of the CAUV formula. These factors arbitrarily inflate the value of farmland based on market considerations and do not in any way account for how much income is achieved.”

Hite also said his bill would remove disincentives to enroll land in conservation programs.

“When farmers take acreage out of production to place that land in practices that help protect water quality and preserve the soil, valuation of the land should reflect that lack of production. Currently, the CAUV formula continues to assume agricultural production is still taking place on these lands and that income from that acreage is being realized,” he said.

The Ways and Means Committee has held four hearings on the bill. While most of the testimony came from proponents, Barbara Shaner, of the Ohio Association of School Business Officials, said the association opposes it.

“Because Ohio’s constitution requires that local governments (including school districts) be permitted to collect the same tax revenue as their levies originally produced, any time property values are reduced for one landowner, the other landowners will make up the difference through higher tax rates,” she said.

According to the Legislative Service Commission, the bill, if enacted, could result in school districts losing about $18 million annually and other local governments could lose about $19 million annually.

The estimates are subject to “considerable uncertainty,” the commission cautions.