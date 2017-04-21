Hearing Tuesday in quarry zoning case

Share

A hearing is scheduled for April 25 in Ottawa County Municipal Court to decide a zoning case against operators of a quarry in Benton Township.

The township is alleging violations of section 519.23 of the Ohio Revised Code, which states, “No building shall be located, erected, constructed, reconstructed, enlarged, changed, maintained, or used, and no land shall be used in violation of any resolution, or amendment or supplement to such resolution, adopted by any board of township trustees….”

Ottawa County Common Pleas Court Judge Bruce Winters has issued an injunction against Rocky Ridge Development, LLC, and Custom Ecology of Ohio at the request of the township trustees. They claim the quarry is violating zoning regulations by mixing spent lime from the City of Toledo’s water treatment plant with soil and burying it in cells where the property is zoned for A-3 agricultural use.

The judge has also denied a motion filed by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to intervene in the case. The agency had argued the county court lacked jurisdiction.

The Ohio EPA issued a Land Application Management Permit to Rocky Ridge Development in 2014.

The jurisdictional matter is before the Ohio Supreme Court where attorneys for Rocky Ridge are seeking a writ of prohibition against the judge. Judge Winters has countered he does have jurisdiction and that the quarry is improperly seeking a writ instead of appealing the case.

Judge Winters has until May 8 to respond to the quarry’s last brief filed with the Supreme Court.

New website

Residents opposing the quarry’s plans have set up a new website, ww.stopquarrydumping.com, with background about the quarry and lawsuit, aerial photos of the site, and updates.

Brenda Weidner, a resident, said the website is also being used to raise funds to help pay legal costs and for signs.