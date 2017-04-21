Twp. offered cash to vacate road at rail crossing

Share

Lake Townhip has an offer of $25,000 if the township trustees agree to vacate Walbridge Road at a CSX crossing so the rail company can close the crossing to traffic.

Ken Gilsdorf, a township trustee, informed his peers Tuesday he was in a phone conversation with management at CSX to discuss the company’s plans to close a section of Stanley Yard in the township when the subject of Walbridge Road came up.

“The offer was $25,000 cash,” Gilsdorf said. “It can be used at our discretion.” He said he was conversing with Rusty Orben, a Columbus-based vice president of state operations, when the offer was made.

Part of the rail company’s reasoning for requesting vacating of the road is the crossing is blocked much of the time with rail cars, rendering that stretch of Walbridge Road all but useless for vehicular traffic.

“It’s blocked about 90 percent of the time,” Gilsdorf said.

Richard Welling, a trustee, said he would like the trustees to hold a public hearing to discuss the offer before taking any action.

In 2010, the trustees held three public hearings to receive input on a similar offer from CSX if the township vacated Walbridge Road. The offer then was $10,000 and Gilsdorf, as community affairs and safety representative for CSX, brought the offer to the table. He has since retired from CSX.

The trustees at the time, Welling, Melanie Bowen and Ron Sims, voted unanimously to reject the offer.

Last week, Gilsdorf also said CSX isn’t going to consider - for the time being - an industrial park at the section of Stanley Yard that is being closed.

CSX informed employees last month it was reducing operations at the yard. However, changes in the company’s Toledo area operations have resulted in increased rail traffic at the yard over the short term, Gilsdorf said, quoting Orben.

Earlier this month, Welling floated the idea of using the closed portion of the yard to develop an industrial park in partnership with the Village of Walbridge.