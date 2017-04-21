E. Broadway site marked for demolition

Share

A blighted house on East Broadway is on track for being demolished by Lake Township.

The township trustees Tuesday approved a resolution that lists the property at 29577 E. Broadway as unsafe and gives the owner until April 26 to repair or remove it. If the owner does neither, the township is prepared to retain a company for the demolition.

Police chief Mark Hummer informed the trustees, that the property owner, Travis McDowell, who has a Simmons Road mailing address, has been informed in writing of the township’s intent. The chief said the property was inspected last October by personnel from the Wood County Health District and Building Inspection Department and was declared a safety hazard. They determined the house has been damaged by fire, the roof has collapsed and there has been severe weather damage to the interior walls and floors.

Chief Hummer and Bruce Moritz, township fire chief, also inspected the site.

Chief Hummer said he’s received a quote of $7,400 from Klumm Excavating & Demolition, Swanton, that would include demolishing and removing the house, detached garage and a shed at the site.

A review of records at the county auditor’s office indicates there are no outstanding mortgages, the chief said, and McDowell didn’t request a hearing before the trustees after he was informed of the inspection.

A lien will be placed against the property to recover demolition costs, he said.

It may be the first time a blighted property in the township will be demolished through action by the trustees, said Richard Welling, a trustee. Nearly a year ago, the trustees took the initial step to have severely blighted structures removed when they approved a resolution requesting the county building inspector’s office and health department inspect the E. Broadway site and two adjacent structures at 30854 and 30848 Drouillard Rd. A Lemoyne Road property was later added to the list.

That resolution asked the county departments to document “the conditions substantiating that the building or structure is insecure, unsafe, or structurally defective and/or in a condition dangerous to life or health, or unfit for human habitation.”

Chief Hummer said there has been progress in getting problems resolved with the properties on Drouillard and Lemoyne roads.