Yenrick hired as Family Center on verge of closing

It was a time for reflection and celebration on Saturday, April 8 when the East Toledo Family Center held its 20th annual gala.

What started as a simple dinner turned into the center’s annual major fundraising event, which has raised nearly $500,000 over the years. This year’s event, led by chairpersons Dick and Sandy Fisher, had a crowd of nearly 250 people who support the agency.

The theme this year was “Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow” and was selected as a way to celebrate the past 20 galas that have been held. Pictures from past years were shared on all the guest tables and the various themes were also highlighted. Food was provided by Michael’s Gourmet Catering and the attendees say desserts were a crowd favorite. The dance floor was filled as the Late Show band played music until the party ended.

During the event, several individuals were recognized. The center presented its Distinguished Citizen Award to former ETFC Executive Director Tim Yenrick. Jan Scotland, who was board president when Yenrick was hired, presented the award to him.

Former Waite High School Principal Dave Yenrick, the ETFC board vice president, presented the Richard Fisher Educator Award to Jacob Forrest, Jeff Griffith and Kathy Niehaus.

Platinum Sponsor of the event was El Camino Ski along with Crystal Sponsors Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital and the Toledo Refining Company. Both Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital and the Toledo Refining Company have been sponsors of the event every year the party has been held.

Approximately $25,000 was raised by bidding on the silent auction, buying mystery boxes and signing up on various raffle boards. The proceeds from the event were to benefit and support all of the center’s programs.

Distinguished Citizen

When then 26-year-old Tim Yenrick became executive director of an East Toledo Family Center on June 15, 1989, the center was on the verge of closing its doors.



In 1989, the center had a staff of six providing a few programs serving 800 families with a $150,000 operating budget. At the end of his tenure in December of 2003, the Center had 85 employees, 450 volunteers, more than 25 programs serving 10,000 individuals, and an annual operating budget of $2.5 million.



At its 20th annual gala, the center presented its Distinguished Citizen Award to Yenrick. Jan Scotland, who was board president when Yenrick was hired, presented the award to him.



Under Yenrick’s direction, partnerships were developed with 19 community agencies to provide programs and services for the people of East Toledo from infants to senior citizens. In 1999, a $1.5 million expansion and renovation to the center were completed. The expansion housed the Navarre Park Family Health Center, a Toledo Police substation, and additional rooms for programming and meetings.



The East Toledo Family Center became known as a “Model Urban Community Center.” Dignitaries including Attorney General Janet Reno, Senator John Glenn, Governor and Mrs. George Voinovich, Governor and Mrs. Robert Taft visited to tour the center and learn about its programs, services, and its positive impact on the community.



In January 2004, Yenrick accepted a new opportunity with the Greater Toledo Chapter of the American Red Cross. The chapter, which included Lucas, Wood and Ottawa counties, was operating under a significant financial deficit.



As chief executive officer, he orchestrated a turnaround that included a successful giving campaign and introduction of the Legacy Fund to endow chapter operations for the future. In 2007, the chapter received the Touchstone Tiffany Award from the American National Red Cross, recognition given to the top ten percent of highly performing chapters in the nation. By 2013, he was named regional chief executive officer overseeing 24 counties.



Yenrick is currently president and chief executive officer for Family Service of Northwest Ohio. As he continues his legacy of community service, his philosophy remains that any success is due to the collaborative efforts put forth by board members, staff, and the volunteers with whom he works.



He has served on, chaired, and volunteered for numerous civic and professional organizations. Past awards include Twenty Under Forty (1999), Cardinal Stritch Hall of Fame (2001), and The Jefferson Award (2003). He also enjoys coaching girls’ varsity basketball at Northwood High School.



In July of 1986, Tim married Linda Schweizer in Toledo and moved to Rossford in 1990. They raised three children: William (married to Kellie Schoenlein), of Rossford, Leigh Yenrick of Chicago, and Anne (married to Samuel) Woodring, of Rossford. Currently, they enjoy one beautiful granddaughter, Mollie Jane Yenrick.



Tim Yenrick is the fourth of five children born to Robert E. and Jane (Palmer) Yenrick. The family resided on Forsythe Street in East Toledo and later moved to Oregon. He graduated from Cardinal Stritch High School in 1981 and received both bachelor and master degrees in education from the University of Toledo. Tim is the brother of former Waite High School Principal Dave Yenrick, who was a presenter at the gala.