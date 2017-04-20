Oregon ok’s sidewalks for future development

Share

Oregon City Council approved the construction of sidewalks near the intersection of Isaac Streets Drive and Dustin Road to improve safety with an eye towards the development of a downtown area.

Plans call for the construction of five foot wide sidewalks on the east side of Isaac Streets Drive and on the north side of Dustin Road at a cost of $36,400.

The specific location is to the west of Kmart on Isaac Streets Drive and to the south side of Kmart on Dustin Road, said Mayor Mike Seferian.

City Administrator Mike Beazley said construction of the sidewalks is consistent with recent discussions about an overlay zoning district that covers three areas bordered by Isaac Streets Drive, Navarre Avenue, Coy Road, Dustin Road, and Pickle Road in a 167 acre area as part of the future development of a downtown area.

Oregon council had recently passed a resolution in support of designating the zoning overlay as the first step in creating a downtown that contains retail, residential, an entertainment district, and open green space along Navarre Avenue.

Pedestrian access

“This is consistent with the direction we’ve been going in with the overlay that we’re in the process of developing, and other development we’re seeking,” said Beazley. “We’ve got to make sure pedestrians have access. There’s senior living there, and another senior living facility nearby.”

Councilman Tim Zale asked if the city was being “a little premature” in getting sidewalks installed since future plans of Kmart are unknown.

“We don’t know what we would do with that building if it should go,” said Zale.

“There’s no plan for it to go anywhere,” said Beazley. “The fact is we have improved property at that location and there could be more development occurring in the area without pedestrian access, and that’s a concern. We think it’s a good step for us to go.”

Council member Kathleen Pollauf said she had spoken with the resident coordinator at Charles Crest, a senior living facility on Dustin Road, who was pleased by plans for new sidewalks.

“They have people who walk everywhere. It’s not only seniors, but special needs people there as well. And they walk on Dustin – no sidewalks whatsoever,” said Pollauf. “In my opinion, with something like that behind Kmart that stretches from Isaac Streets to Coy, I think it would be very beneficial for them to have a safe place to walk, whether there is a development in the future or not. They are very grateful and appreciative this is going forward.”

Proactive move

Councilman Jim Seaman also supported the project.

“I was at the senior center today, and I talked to some of the residents who asked about it. They live in Charles Crest. They, too, were very positive about that and very happy the city was making that proactive move. I think it’s going to be highly worthwhile and it’s the right thing to do,” said Seaman.

Also at the meeting, council agreed to impose a 6,000 lb. weight limit on a portion of Coy Road in order to eliminate commercial truck traffic.

“This is from Dustin Road to the corporate line in Northwood,” said Seferian. “Northwood has a load limit on their road. We’re just trying to be like Northwood.”

Public Service Director Paul Roman said the police had inquired about load limits on the road after a truck got hung up on a utility wire.

“They asked if trucks are allowed out there, and we did check. This is just to make us consistent,” said Roman.