Northwood to award bid to remove mall buildings

Northwood City Council next Thursday will consider awarding a bid to a contractor to demolish and abate buildings at the former Woodville Mall.

Mayor Ed Schimmel and City Administrator Bob Anderson will recommend to council that the bid be awarded to Midwest Environmental Inc., for $1,947,000 to demolish and abate three remaining buildings at the mall: Tireman, Elder Beerman, and The Andersons.

Included in the bid is the cost to remove asbestos from the buildings, according to Anderson.

Ten contractors submitted bids, which were opened on Feb. 20 in council chambers, for the project. Anderson said he will recommend that Midwest Environmental, of Perrysburg, be awarded the contract based on the recommendation of the city’s service committee.

Not everyone agrees with the recommendation.

Paschal, Bihn & Sons submitted a higher total base bid than Midwest Environmental, but a lower bid on demolishing and abating the Elder Beerman building. Mike Paschal, co-owner of Paschal, Bihn and Sons Excavating, said at a recent council meeting he could save the city tens of thousands of dollars if the city awards him the bid on the Elder Beerman building.

Paschal, Bihn & Sons’ total base bid was $2,356,264 to tear down and abate all three buildings. Broken down, the cost to demolish and abate each building includes: $1,169,900 by Midwest, and $1,684,126 by Paschal to demolish and abate The Andersons building; $38,250 by Midwest and $47,989 by Paschal for the Tireman building; and $882,850 by Midwest and $651,149 by Paschal for the Elder Beerman building.

Separate bids

Paschal said the bid instruction sheet notes that contractors may submit separate bids for each building.

“The bid clearly states a contract for each site may be awarded to separate contractors by site,” Paschal said at a recent city council meeting. He highlighted that part of the bid instruction sheet to make his case: “It is the city’s intent to select a contractor for the project and provide the best demolition proposal at the least cost. The respondents may submit proposals for all three sites, any individual sites, or any combination of sites. All proposal prices may be quoted on a per site basis. In addition, an alternate price quote for all three sites may be combined and submitted in a single lump sum.”

Paschal said if the city added up Midwest’s bids for The Andersons and Tireman buildings, and Paschal’s bid for the Elder Beerman building, the total cost is $87,701 cheaper than the total base bid of Midwest to demolish and abate all three buildings.

“Midwest was the lowest contractor for the bid, but the way the bid is set up, it’s any combination of the bids. We’re local, we’d like to do the work,” he said.

City Councilman Dan Mikolajczyk agrees with Paschal.

“These bids were advertised with the intent that a bidder could receive one or all three building contracts. So, they could bid for all three, two or just one,” said Mikolajczyk. “I believe some council members may be supporting Midwest’s bid for all three buildings, and not taking into consideration the cost savings,” he added.

Mikolajczyk believes Schimmel and Anderson were not satisfied with Paschal’s performance when it tore down part of the mall a couple of years ago and demolished the Sears building.

Strict guidelines

“I believe that if we create a good contract with strict guidelines and timelines, with monetary penalties for missing timelines, we should have nothing to worry about,” said Mikolajczyk.

The $87,701 in savings, he added, could be used to purchase the old Lark School property, which is also on council’s agenda on Thursday. Council will consider buying the property from the school district for $81,700.

“I just can’t see passing up $87,701 in savings from the demo contract and having the taxpayers pay an additional $81,700 for the old Lark School.

Schimmel told The Press last Wednesday that Paschal is not certified to do the asbestos abatement and would have to hire a subcontractor to do the work, even though the cost was included in the Elder Beerman bid.

“With a subcontractor, we would have three contractors at the mall site,” he said. In addition, Paschal did not disclose the name of the subcontractor.

“They had no specifics on who would be the subcontractor and how the asbestos would be abated. There was just a statement that the asbestos abatement would be included,” said Schimmel.

Without the name of the subcontractor, Anderson said he could not check their references.

“My recommendation is based on past experience, a good record, and good references,” Anderson said to The Press, adding that Midwest had demolished the Southwyck Mall in a “timely fashion.”

“The lowest and best bid is the packaged bid from Midwest,” he said.