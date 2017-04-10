Jerusalem Township gets higher insurance rating

Share

The Insurance Services Organization (ISO) has provided to Jerusalem Township and Fire Rescue leadership it’s most updated survey of the Communities Public Protection Classification for the newest three-year period, and township officials say that what they came up with is good for the township and its residents.



Fire Chief Tony Parasiliti says “this classification is important for property owners in our township and is a measure of the capabilities and the service that is provided by our Communities Fire and Rescue service.”



Parasiliti says that in the past, Jerusalem Township’s three-year rating has been reevaluated and the newest ISO Public Protection Classification has been listed as a 05/5X.



“Though you may not understand this measure, this rating has been deemed an improvement for our area and for property owners. Insurers in our area may qualify for lower insurance premiums as well as this benchmark provides a valuable tool when our township leadership conducts planning, budgeting and the ever-increasing risk evaluation associated with the services provided to our residents,” Parasiliti said. “Residents should see a benefit from the ISO rating getting better,”



Portions of this rating for the Public Protection Classification include topic areas such as training, vehicles and equipment, communications, maintenance records and the availability of adequate water sources used in fire suppression.



“They come out and grade them on all their equipment, bookwork and stuff like that, and it’s good for the people’s insurance when the insurance companies look at it. We’re at par — above where we are supposed to be,” Trustee Dave Bench said.



Parasiliti added, “Overall this classification reinforces the mission of the Jerusalem Township Fire and Rescue Department to provide the residents of Jerusalem Township and surrounding areas with a quality of service that promotes a feeling of well-being through education and service,”



Any questions can be directed to Jerusalem Township leadership through its monthly trustee meetings or through contacting the department directly at 419-836-7302.