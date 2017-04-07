Elmore police chief to be appointed

Share

Elmore mayor Matt Damschroder is expected during Monday’s (April 10) meeting of village council to appoint Jeff Harrison to the position of chief of the village police department to replace George Hayes, who retired last month.

Sergeant Harrison, who’s been with the department for more than 20 years, has been serving as acting chief while Hayes has been on a leave of absence.

Hayes had been with the department for 35 years, including 32 as chief.

“He was a community leader and did a great job for the village,” mayor Damschroder said last week.

Tax transfer

Council will also hear the first reading of an ordinance to keep revenues from an excise tax levied on electric consumption in the general fund rather than transfer them to the electric operating fund.

The kilowatt-hour tax, authorized by state law since 1999, is applied to end users of electric distribution companies. In Elmore, the electric operating fund is administered by a three-member board of public affairs while the general fund is under council’s control.

The ordinance cites “severe financial restrictions on the village budget” and states it will take effect immediately after its passage.

Rick Claar, president of village council, said deep cuts to general fund expenditures have been enacted over the past two years.

“Since 2015, we have cut our general government fund budget by $104,000 but have continued to provide 24-hour police protection and have continued to provide village residents the type of services they have become accustomed to for decades. We don't want to change that,” he said. “Putting the kilowatt hour tax back into the general fund will help us to continue to do that.”

He estimated the tax has generated about $55,000 annually.

Members of the board of public affairs will still have authority to set electric rates as well as water rates, he said.

Mayor Damschroder said village council in 2000 approved an ordinance to pass revenues from the tax to the electric fund.