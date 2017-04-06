CHIP provides funding assistance for home repair

Share

Oregon and Lucas County will file a combined application under the Community Housing Impact & Preservation (CHIP) program for financial assistance for various housing needs of low and moderate income residents.

The state provides funds to local governments under the CHIP program. The city has participated in CHIP for several years.

The 2017 agreement is similar to one council passed in 2015, said Finance Director Kathy Hufford at a recent city council meeting.

“One difference is that Maumee has become eligible and will be joining Lucas County and Oregon in this application,” said Hufford. Under the 2015 program, funds were provided for seven home repairs and seven private owner rehabilitation projects, she said.

“We should be finishing it up by the end of September, and meeting all the goals of the 2015 application,” she said.

Most of the applications cover a two-year cycle. “The city has been able to use most of the funds available during that time,” she said.

The income guideline for home repair is 60 percent of the median income. For rehabilitation, it is 80 percent of the median income. The median income threshold to be eligible for the program varies from year to year, she said. Currently, it is $52,000.

The state’s contribution to Oregon is $400,000.

Northwood CHIP

Northwood, which applies for CHIP funds through Wood County, will hold a public forum at 6 p.m. on April 27 in council chambers to provide information to residents about the program.

Although the city has been eligible to apply for CHIP funds, not enough residents are aware of the program, said City Administrator Bob Anderson.

“The forum will introduce our residents to the availability of this program,” said Anderson. “We don’t use it very much. I don’t think a lot of residents are aware of it. I would urge people to attend this meeting. It’s something we all pay for through our taxes. We might as well use it.”

Anderson said Mayor Ed Schimmel requested the forum.

“There are residents who could be helped by this program to improve their homes,” said Anderson. “The mayor is trying to get Northwood residents to use the services that the county offers.”

He noted that the city would like to see a mobile home park at 1905 Tracy Road apply for CHIP funds to fix some of the run down trailers.

“The owners can apply for these funds to fix up the façade of the trailers. The mayor is interested in working with the owner of the mobile home park and the residents to get some of this money,” he said.

More public forums on the CHIP program may be scheduled in the future, he added.

The state’s contribution to Northwood is $350,000.