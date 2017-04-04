B-C-S teacher remembered at vigil

Share

More than a hundred students, staff and community members in the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District took time Sunday to remember a well-liked third grade teacher who lost her life March 26 in a car crash.

Although Whitney Meinke had only taught at R.C. Waters Elementary School since 2015, she made a lasting impact on those who knew her, school officials said.

Guy Parmigian, district superintendent, told those attending the vigil that Meinke’s spirit will be around the building.

Pinwheels were placed in the lawn in front of the school building in her memory.

Her parents were also killed in the crash.

She is survived by a husband and two children.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Whitney’s family and her family here at R.C. Waters Elementary. In our sorrow, we search for strength – especially for the children who Mrs. Meinke impacted. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Whitney’s family and to all of the students, staff and community who were lucky enough to call Whitney a friend,” Parmigian said before the vigil. “We will remember her constant smile, positive attitude, and great intellect. This bright, engaging, and student-centered teacher was also a respected leader, and was loved by all.”

The district had counselors available for students and assistance for teachers when students returned from spring break on Monday.

Prior to teaching at B-C-S, Meinke taught at the Woodmore School District.

Detainer on driver

The driver of the van that struck the vehicle carrying Whitney Meinke is being detained for federal authorities.

The U.S. Border Patrol has a detainer on Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo, 26, a spokesman for the agency said Thursday.

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at approximately 12:48 a.m. at the intersection of Cousino and Seaman roads. According to the highway patrol, Jaramillo, who listed his home as Asheboro, North Carolina, was headed north on Cousino and failed to yield for a stop sign, striking a Lexus RX350 driven east on Seaman Road by Meinke’s father, Robin Shellhammer, 60.

Both vehicles went off the roadway and came to rest in a field.

Jaramillo received minor injuries and was transported to St. Charles Emergency Center. Two passengers in the van, Javier Cervera, of Greensboro, North Carolina, age 38, and Pedro Martinez, unknown age and address, both received minor injuries and were transported to St. Charles Emergency Center.

Shellhammer was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lucas County Coroner’s office as were his passengers Barbara Shellhammer, 56, and Whitney, 33, of Curtice.

All three men in the van were wearing seatbelts. Mr. Shellhammer and Meinke were not wearing a seatbelt. Mrs. Shellhammer was wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is a factor in the crash, the highway patrol said. Jaramillo was charged with three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in Oregon Municipal Court. He has pled not guilty.