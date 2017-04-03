Levy eases burden on general fund

Share

By Yaneek Smith

Press Contributing Writer

For the last four years, the Village of Oak Harbor has had to tighten its belt while using a greater share of general fund revenues to help keep the police department operating at normal levels. Village officials attribute the spending adjustments to reductions in local government funds from the state and other revenue losses.

But with the passage of a police levy in November, that will not be as much of a problem this year. The new annual revenue the levy will generate - about $118,000 - can only be used for police department expenses.

Recently, however, there has been some confusion as to whether or not money is being taken away from the police department. Because of the levy's passage, monies from the general fund can be re-allocated back to the areas from which they were borrowed.

Village officials attribute the confusion to the mistaken notion that a reduction of general fund support to police operations compared to previous years was an indication the department was being shortchanged.

Councilman Don Douglas said he wants residents to know that the last four years have been difficult and the administration has worked diligently to create a reasonable budget that gave the police force adequate funding.

"I want the public to know about the positives. First, I want to thank the residents for supporting this levy and our mission to keep the village and its residents protected and safe. I'm hoping to communicate two positive things; we've had enough negativity, and there's something here to celebrate. We've been able to deal with this problem for several years. For the last four years, we've done the best we could until a remedy came," said Douglas. "Despite the cuts, we didn't want to see a reduction in police services or police staff. We wanted to remedy the situation. We had to take funds from other departments and temporarily re-allocate them in order to sustain our police department. The general fund carry-over balance is intended to carry the village through the peaks and valleys of our revenue cycle, and three years ago, it reached a dangerous level. As good stewards of tax dollars, we must remain focused on rebuilding the carry-over balance back up to a suitable level."

In past years, funds were taken away from the parks department and other departments that rely on general fund revenues to help fund the police department.

"We don't need an elaborate parks system, we're not trying to do that," said Douglas. "We just want to maintain what we have. There was never an intention of turning (the parks system) into something elaborate."

Three years ago, a levy ballot issue to fund parks failed to pass by 68 votes.

“Thankfully, we have other organizations such as the Lions Club, Rotary, Masons and the Oak Harbor Development Group stepping up and doing what they can to make needed improvements," said Douglas.

In recent years, levies have been passed in Oak Harbor to help with the library, Ottawa County Senior Resources and the Mid-County Joint Ambulance District.

Douglas also credited Henry Jarrett, village fiscal officer, and Randy Genzman, the village administrator, for the roles they've played in helping Oak Harbor operate in a fiscally responsible manner.

"I commend Henry and Randy for effectively performing the jobs they were hired to do," Douglas said.