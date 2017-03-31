Long awaited clean-up to start by summer

Share

By late spring or early summer equipment will be moving onto the former Brush Beryllium plant site near the Village of Luckey to begin what will be a multi-year remediation project.

Stephen Buechi, project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said Tuesday he expects actual work to remove contaminated soil and debris to start by late summer.

Buechi and other corps staffers were at the American Legion Post in the village for an “availability session” to field questions from the public about the project. He said many of the questions posed to him centered on what controls will be in place during the clean-up such as dust suppression and whether groundwater sampling will continue during the work – it will.

The corps in 2015 contracted with Portage, Inc., a company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to be the prime contractor for the project, awarding Portage a $100 million contract. After conducting additional assessments of the site, the cost estimate has been raised to $244 million.

“Our mission is to get the contaminated soil,” Buechi said.

The site is a former beryllium production facility the Atomic Energy Commission operated in the 1950s as part of the national defense program. The corps has identified soils contaminated with beryllium, lead, radium-226, thorium-230, uranium-234 and uranium-238 for removal.

The 40-acre L-shaped parcel includes several trenches, lagoons and waste areas where solutions and sludge from the operation were stored, as well as manufacturing facilities, warehouses and utility buildings.

Standing in front of a poster showing the location of water wells at the site, Bill Frederick, a hydro-geologist with the corps, informed residents that sampling of the groundwater has been conducted annually and will be increased to every six months when the clean-up begins. He said the aquifer that supplies water for the village and surrounding area generally slopes to the north-northwest - away from the village.

“The heavy clay soils also help keep the contaminants contained,” he said.

Testing of a well at a farmhouse about 600 hundred feet north of the site hasn’t revealed any of the contaminants, Frederick said, and uranium found at the site appears to be contained within the boundaries of the site.

The first stage of the clean-up will focus on lagoons along Gilbert Road, he said.

The corps has said debris and soil removed will be taken to the Waste Management Evergreen Landfill in Northwood and the U.S. Ecology in Wayne, Mich. However, Buechi said the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and Michigan Environmental Council haven’t given final approval for the disposal.

The current property owner, Industrial Properties Recovery, LLC, began demolishing buildings before the Ohio Department of Health ordered the company to cease. Buechi last week said the corps isn’t sure where any debris removed then was taken.

By 8 p.m. about 125 residents and local elected officials had signed the registry for the two-hour session the legion hall, a corps employee said.