Oregon ok’s resolution against state tax proposal

Share

Oregon City Council Monday approved a resolution opposing a state proposal to transfer the collection of municipal business taxes from local governments to the Ohio Department of Taxation.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has proposed in his 2017-18 budget a requirement for centralized collection of municipal business taxes by the Ohio Department of Taxation. If passed, it becomes effective on January 1, 2018.

The proposal includes an administrative fee that the state would charge municipalities to collect taxes for them, even though many already have their own tax departments.

“We believe the right place to collect our taxes is right here,” Mayor Mike Seferian said at a council meeting on Monday.

Smaller communities without tax departments could even subcontract with area communities with tax departments to collect and process their taxes, added Seferian.

“In the future, communities with full service tax departments like ourselves could help those around them instead of the state coming in and taking over everything. We believe if it became a problem, this would be the more viable solution,” said Seferian.

Central collection

The state believes centralization would reduce business compliance costs and make Ohio’s municipal income tax system more competitive. Currently, each community with an income tax also administers a net profits tax on businesses and individuals that generate business income. The bill essentially centralizes the collection and administration of the municipal income tax on net profits and eliminates the “throwback” rule for most taxpayers. The “throwback” rule allows cities to tax the profit a company makes when it ships a product or service outside the city. It’s called “throwback” because it “throws back” the income to the home municipality. If the rule is eliminated, taxes will not be paid on those sales to municipalities.

Opponents say centralized collection of business taxes is not needed because businesses operating in Ohio already have the option to file local municipal business taxes through the Ohio Department of Taxation website “Ohio Business Gateway.”

Ohio House Bill 5 was enacted to make municipal income taxes more uniform across communities in order to simplify calculation and filing and payment of net profit tax, notes Oregon’s resolution.

“Local income tax is the largest source of revenue for the City of Oregon, and for most municipalities in Ohio. Any disruption or interference with the current collection process will be harmful to financial operations,” states the resolution.

The provision that would eliminate a portion of the sales factor, known as “throwback,” would “substantially reduce reportable tax revenue to municipalities with warehouses, distribution centers, and any businesses providing online sales,” states the resolution.

Accountability

Provisions in the proposal would hamper municipalities’ ability to audit and correct municipal income tax business returns and to equitably enforce the municipal income tax laws, according to the resolution.

“In some cases, we may want to audit or look at a tax return,” said Councilman James Seaman, who is chairman of the Finance Committee. “If it’s down in Columbus, there isn’t going to be much accountability and we won’t be able to audit it very easily.”

The state proposal includes a 1 percent administrative fee that would be charged to local governments to transfer the administration of their net profits tax to the Ohio Department of Taxation. In Oregon, that fee would be nearly $200,000, according to Seaman.

“The one percent could go higher if there was a policy change, and the state had a downturn in the economy,” Seaman said. “We are a home rule community. And this is part of our home rule charter – to be able to collect our own taxes. I haven’t heard of any cities in Ohio that are in favor of it. I’m happy that all the cities and villages are fighting this proposal. It’s kind of like a takeover of our financial system, and it’s inappropriate.”