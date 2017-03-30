Sheehy co-sponsors bill for 2-person train crews

Share

State Representative Michael P. Sheehy (House District 46) is co-sponsoring legislation that would require at least two individuals to operate a freight train in Ohio, which he hopes will reduce fatal accidents.

The proposed legislation, known as House Bill 107, recently received its first hearing in the Ohio House. Sheehy and State Representative Michele Lepore-Hagan (D-Youngstown) are co-sponsors of the bill.

Sheehy, a retired yard conductor with the CSX Railroad, and Lepore-Hagan provided testimony last week before the House Transportation and Public Safety Committee for the legislation.

“Although modern technology has allowed for smaller trains crews, reducing the crew to a sole person is a public safety risk,” said Sheehy. “No technology safeguards can protect against operator fatigue. Requiring two individuals on every freight train in Ohio will help cut down on potentially fatal accidents and keep our communities safe.”

Tragic accident

Similar legislation was introduced 131st General Assembly last year after an Amtrak train wreck near Philadelphia in 2015 killed eight passengers and sent 200 others with injuries to hospitals. In the accident, only one engineer was on board when the train entered a curve at 106 mph where the speed is restricted to 50 mph. The locomotive and all seven passenger cars derailed.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) later blamed the operator for being distracted as a cause of the accident.

“He went, in a matter of seconds, from distraction to disaster,” NTSB member Robert Sumwalt said at the time.

Federal rule

In 2016, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) proposed a rule that would require two crew members to be staffed for all railroad operations, unless the train did not pose a significant safety risk. The proposed rule would also establish minimum requirements for the roles and responsibilities of the second train crewmember on a moving train, and promote safe and effective teamwork. In June, the FRA decided to take more time to consider the rule due to opposition from rail carriers about the regulation’s impact. But in November, the agency continued promoting its proposal requiring a two-person crew.

Ohio SMART (Sheet Metal, Air, Rail Transportation Union - Transportation Division officials) and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers support the House Bill 107.

The Association of American Railroads, an industry trade group representing the major freight railroads of North America, is opposed to the rule, and has questioned whether there is a correlation between crew size and safety.

Sheehy’s 46th House District includes Oregon, Jerusalem Township, parts of Toledo, Maumee and Holland.