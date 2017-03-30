Election dates in Oregon city charter outdated

Share

Oregon is considering a change in its city charter to avoid possible conflicts with state and federal election laws.

City Administrator Mike Beazley said the timing of primary elections in September, in particular, could pose problems if the dates are not changed.

“We face some challenges,” said Beazley. “The charters for cities like Toledo, Oregon, Sylvania, Maumee and other communities were drafted decades ago when state and federal laws regarding absentee ballots were different. The way the state and boards of elections certify election results were different as well. Since that time, appropriately, we’ve taken extra caution and care to make sure that, for instance, service men and women working overseas get their ballots counted. Local boards of elections don’t even begin to certify election results until the 10th day after an election.”

Move primary

For communities like Oregon, which have middle of September primaries, November elections are bound to have a challenge, he said.

“The deadlines that we have built into our system just don’t work with the changes to state and federal absentee voting law. At some point, we’re going to have to move our primary election, which we don’t have every year, but maybe one out of three elections. Primary elections really should be moved earlier in the calendar – maybe in August or May. Having it in the middle of September really puts the city at risk of being in conflict with state and federal law for absentee ballot provisions for military or Americans working overseas. A lot of us like the September primary because it keeps the election season shorter. But we’re probably going to have to have some conversations about moving it back in the year,” he said.

“The other challenge Oregon faces is that almost all our neighboring communities have their newly elected council or mayor take office in January. But Oregon does it old school, and we have them take office December 1. Once again, that ends up conflicting with state election law that provides for periods of time for contested elections. If the board of elections doesn’t begin to certify the elections until November 19, it frequently could be the case they won’t even have the ballot results certified if there was a recount or elections contest of some type. They might not have the results of the election certified until Dec. 10th or 12th. So we may want to look at moving that date from December to January.”

Beazley expects council to address the issue sometime this year.

Unfair to military

“These aren’t urgent problems. But at some point, we’re looking to clean up some things in our charter. We can make it work as it exists now. But it just sets us up for too much opportunity for conflict - especially the September primary and its proximity to the November election. At the very least, it could be unfair to Oregon men and women who are serving overseas. And we have to follow state and federal law to make sure we’re providing them with their right to vote.”

A change in the charter would require approval by the voters, he said.

The City of Toledo is also considering several changes to its city charter, including moving its city primary from September to May.