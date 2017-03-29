Reception for village retiree

A reception in honor of Mary Ann Bell, who is retiring after 32 years as an administrative secretary with the Village of Genoa, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 31 at the town hall building.
Light refreshments will be served and a proclamation recognizing her service will be read at noon. The public is invited.
