The Press Newspaper

Toledo, Ohio & Lake Erie

The Press Newspaper

The Press Newspaper

Reception for village retiree

Hits: 1
Share

 A reception in honor of Mary Ann Bell, who is retiring after 32 years as an administrative secretary with the Village of Genoa, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 31 at the town hall building.

 Light refreshments will be served and a proclamation recognizing her service will be read at noon.  The public is invited.    

Disney

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" will feature its first openly gay character. Will you take your kids to see it?
1322873480 [{"id":"174","title":"Yes","votes":"33","pct":53.23,"type":"x","order":"1","resources":[]},{"id":"175","title":"No","votes":"29","pct":46.77,"type":"x","order":"2","resources":[]}] ["#194e84","#3b6b9c","#1f242a","#37414a","#60bb22","#f2babb"] sbar 160 160 /component/communitypolls/vote/67-disney No answer selected. Please try again. Thank you for your vote. Answers Votes ...


Find more about Weather in Millbury, OH
Click for weather forecast

 