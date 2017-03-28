Ohio EPA to fund sanitary sewer rehab, pipe inspection

Share

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District received low interest loans from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for a sanitary sewer rehabilitation project in the Millbury service area, and a project to inspect several miles of pipe in the Toledo service area.

The $1.125 million rehabilitation project, scheduled to start next month, will help reduce the amount of storm water entering the sewage collection systems through infiltration and inflow (I&I). Presently, the I&I increases sewage flows beyond the capacity of the collection and treatment systems, which can cause basement backups in the service area as well as releases of untreated sewage from the wastewater treatment plant, according to Dina Pierce, an Ohio EPA spokesperson.

The Millbury system, which serves Millbury, Northwood, Walbridge and Lake Township, flows to Oregon’s sanitary sewer system. Excess flows in the system have caused sewer overflows and basement flooding in the service area and bypasses at Oregon’s wastewater treatment plant. The Millbury project will include repairs, sealing and grouting of manholes, root cutting and sewer cleaning and rehabilitation of existing pipes. The district will save an estimated $178,830 with the reduced interest rate over the life of the loan.

“The project is to fix the leaks in the sewers, for the most part, and line the manholes, try to tighten them up so they don’t get storm water in them any longer,” Tom Stalter, an engineer with the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, told The Press last week.

The district renewed its wastewater treatment contract with the City of Oregon in 2014. The Ohio EPA notified Oregon that it would have to limit the amount of sanitary sewage and storm water it accepts for treatment to avoid overflows that may end up, untreated, into Lake Erie. As a result, the district cannot exceed a five million gallon per day limit of flow for treatment. Under normal weather conditions, it’s not a problem.

“Under heavy rainfall events, we’ll exceed that, and we have to pay a surcharge,” said Stalter.

The district is also constructing a two million gallon storage basin on a two acre site near Wise Street that will catch and hold the excess flow of sanitary sewage and storm water temporarily during heavy rain events before it is released for treatment in Oregon. A large pump station and piping will be used to transport the sewer flows to and from the basin. The project, estimated to cost $6.1 million, will be completed this summer.

“That should help us lower that peak flow rate and keep it below five million gallons per day,” said Stalter.

Williamsburg-on-the-River

A low interest loan of $504,304 from the Ohio EPA’s Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF) will also fund rehabilitation sanitary sewer pipes and manholes in the Washington Township subdivision of Williamsburg-on-the-River in western Wood County. The project will help the wastewater treatment plant serving the Williamsburg-on-the-River area meet its effluent limits for nitrogen and ammonia. These nutrients are of concern as they discharge to the Maumee River, a major tributary of the Western Lake Erie Basin, where they may contribute to the production of harmful algal blooms. Improving the discharge quality also will benefit water quality at the city of Bowling Green’s primary drinking water intake, which is located 2.5 miles downstream of the wastewater treatment plant. The reduced interest rate will save the sewer district $73,612 over the life of the loan.

Created in 1989, the WPCLF has provided below market interest rate loans for communities to improve their sewer systems. The loans also have been provided for agricultural best management practices, home sewage system improvements, landfill closures and water quality based storm water projects. The WPCLF provides technical assistance to public wastewater systems in a variety of areas from planning, design and construction of improvements to enhancing the systems’ technical, managerial and financial capacity.

Pipe inspection

To ensure drinking water service reliability and quality, the Northwestern Water and Sewer District plans to evaluate several miles of pipe with a below market interest rate loan of $217,700 from the Water Supply Revolving Loan Account (WSRLA).

The project in the Toledo service area, which includes Walbridge, a part of Northwood, Lake Township, Rossford, Perrysburg Township, and Troy Township, involves inspecting approximately 12 miles of 16-inch to 30-inch water mains to determine the condition of the pipes and planning for any necessary rehabilitation.

Stalter said the pipe inspection, scheduled to begin next month, will be in the Glenwood and Oregon roads area in Rossford and Perrysburg Township.

“The waterline there is about 50 to 60 years old and it’s getting close to its design life, so we want to look and see the condition of it, and whether we have to go in and fix it,” said Stalter.

The project could take two phases to complete, he added.

“There could be a second phase, but we’ll have to wait to do the first phase to see how bad it is,” he said. “We’re literally looking for leaks right now. After that, if we determine we don’t have many leaks, we’ll just stop and fix those leaks and we’ll be done. But if we have a number of leaks, we’ll have to bring in a more sophisticated unit to determine the condition of the pipe itself. If we don’t find any leaks, we’re going to be really happy,” said Stalter.

Created in 1998, the WSRLA provides below-market interest rate loans for compliance related improvements for community water systems and nonprofit, non-community public water systems.